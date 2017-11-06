Luke Bryan Opens up About Losing His Siblings in New Interview

Luke Bryan has experienced enormous success in his country music career, but the star has also suffered unimaginable tragedy in his personal life. Over 20 years ago, Bryan’s brother, Chris Bryan, passed away in a car accident, and in 2007, his sister, Kelly Bryan, suddenly died.

In 2014, Kelly’s husband, Ben Lee Cheshire, also passed, and Luke and his wife, Caroline Bryan, began raising Kelly and Ben Lee’s children, Til, Kris and Jordan, alongside their own sons, Thomas, 9, and Tatum, 7.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Luke Bryan Crashes Wedding During ‘American Idol’ Auditions

For a television special airing Monday night on ABC, the singer spoke with Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts about the tragedies his family has faced, explaining that all they can do is try to keep pushing forward.

“I’ve watched my family go through ebbs and flows where we get mad at God and we get mad at why this has happened,” he said. “Well, you keep going and you try to, try to be as positive as you can, and you try to appreciate every day. You’ll never get back to 100 percent. You’ll always be working to get back to 75 percent.”

“We never thought twice about it,” Caroline added of taking in Til, Kris and Jordan. “You know, it was never something that he and I had to sit down and talk about, you know, should we take this on? We just did it.”

More: Luke Bryan Treats His Wife to the Ultimate Anniversary Gift

In February, Caroline’s niece Sadie Brett passed away at seven months old after battling health problems. The American Idol judge explained that his family is thankful for the experiences they’ve had together, and is able to come together to celebrate his success.

“Me and my family have gotten together and celebrated and cried over winning Entertainer of the Year [at the 2017 CMA Awards],” he said. “It certainly makes it special when we’re all together and we know that people are smiling down, and they’re with us, celebrating these amazing moments … Music has certainly helped us through this old, crazy ride of life.”

Living Every Day: Luke Bryan airs on ABC on Monday, Nov. 6, at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com