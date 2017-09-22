Luke Bryan Has a Cringeworthy Mix-Up After Meeting George W. Bush

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

Luke Bryan hasn’t reached his full fame potential yet, a recent awkward encounter reveals.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The singer performed at a gala hosted by Bass Pro to celebrate the opening of its new Wonders of Wildlife Museum & Aquarium in Springfield, Mo, on Tuesday. Dierks Bentley was a fellow performer, and the pair caught up with former President George W. Bush, who was a guest attendee, during the event.

The high-profile trio snapped a photo together to commemorate the occasion, but things got weird when the shot was shown and discussed on Fox News show The Five Wednesday evening.

During the show’s “One More Thing” section, the photo was shared on air with the text “Dana’s dream come true: 43 meets Dierks (Luke Bryant looks on)” underneath.

Bryan — whose name is also spelled incorrectly in the clip — posted a screenshot highlighting the awkward mistake and third-wheel nature of the headline.

I guess I’m still working to get people to know who I am. A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Sep 21, 2017 at 9:37pm PDT

“I guess I’m still working to get people to know who I am,” the country singer captioned the photo.

But things continue to get weirder with a look at the full video aired on the national news broadcast.

Show host Dana Perino expressed her love for former President Bush and Bentley, excluding Bryan from the conversation.

“As you know, I have some favorite things in the world. One of them is George W. Bush, the other one, Dierks Bentley. Last night they met,” she said on-air. “That’s Luke Bryan who kind of got cut out of the picture, but we don’t really care as much about him.”

Merino may prefer Bentley over Bryan, but the “Huntin’, Fishin’ & Lovin’ Every Day” singer is one of country music’s biggest names.

With his latest album Kill the Lights, the singer nabbed his fourth million-selling record and earned two American Country Countdown Awards for Artist of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. He also took hold a Billboard Music Award for Top Country Artist in 2016.

Photo credit: Fox News

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!