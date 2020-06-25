Luke Bryan Announces Rescheduled 2021 Proud to Be Right Here Tour Dates

Luke Bryan has announced over 20 rescheduled dates for his Proud to Be Right Here Tour, which has been moved to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tour was scheduled to begin in May 2020 with special guests Morgan Wallen, Caylee Hammack and Runaway June, all of whom will return for the trek in 2021. Several dates on the tour scheduled from July to October 2020 have been canceled while the remaining dates have been rescheduled.

"With the health and safety of my fans, team and venue staff being a top priority we feel it is best to postpone my Proud To Be Right Here Tour," Bryan shared in a statement on Instagram on Thursday. "We are excited to announce these new 2021 dates and are thankful for all the venues and teams who have worked with us to make these dates possible. We are going to bring you an incredible show in 2021 and I can't wait to see you there. For more information visit my website."

See the full list of rescheduled dates below.

May 30 | Youngstown, OH | Stambaugh Stadium*

June 4 | Orange Beach, AL | The Wharf Amphitheater*

June 10 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center

June 16 | Hartford, CT | Xfinity Theatre

June 17 | Darien Center, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 24 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 25 | Milwaukee, WI | Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amp.* (+)

July 17 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live

July 23 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion

July 24 | Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 30 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 5 | Bangor, ME | Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Aug. 6 | Gilford, NH | Bank of NH Pavilion

Aug. 12 | Columbia, MD | Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 27 | Los Angeles, CA | Staples Center

Aug. 28 | San Bernardino, CA | Glen Helen Amphitheater

Sept. 4 | Brandon, MS | Brandon Amphitheater*

Sept. 23 | San Diego, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 30 | Bend, OR | Les Schwab Amphitheater

Oct. 1 | Bend, OR | Les Schwab Amphitheater

Oct. 2 | Portland, OR | Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Oct. 7 | Fresno, CA | Save Mart Center

Oct. 8 | Sacramento, CA | Toyota Amphitheatre

Oct. 9 | Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre

Festival date +

Morgan Wallen on all dates except *

Caylee Hammack on all dates through July 30 (except June 25)

Runaway June on all dates beginning Aug. 5