Luke Bryan Announces Rescheduled 2021 Proud to Be Right Here Tour Dates
Luke Bryan has announced over 20 rescheduled dates for his Proud to Be Right Here Tour, which has been moved to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tour was scheduled to begin in May 2020 with special guests Morgan Wallen, Caylee Hammack and Runaway June, all of whom will return for the trek in 2021. Several dates on the tour scheduled from July to October 2020 have been canceled while the remaining dates have been rescheduled.
"With the health and safety of my fans, team and venue staff being a top priority we feel it is best to postpone my Proud To Be Right Here Tour," Bryan shared in a statement on Instagram on Thursday. "We are excited to announce these new 2021 dates and are thankful for all the venues and teams who have worked with us to make these dates possible. We are going to bring you an incredible show in 2021 and I can't wait to see you there. For more information visit my website."
View this post on Instagram
See the full list of rescheduled dates below.
May 30 | Youngstown, OH | Stambaugh Stadium*
June 4 | Orange Beach, AL | The Wharf Amphitheater*
June 10 | Cincinnati, OH | Riverbend Music Center
June 16 | Hartford, CT | Xfinity Theatre
June 17 | Darien Center, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater
June 24 | St. Louis, MO | Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 25 | Milwaukee, WI | Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amp.* (+)
July 17 | Bristow, VA | Jiffy Lube Live
July 23 | Charlotte, NC | PNC Music Pavilion
July 24 | Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 30 | Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 5 | Bangor, ME | Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
Aug. 6 | Gilford, NH | Bank of NH Pavilion
Aug. 12 | Columbia, MD | Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 27 | Los Angeles, CA | Staples Center
Aug. 28 | San Bernardino, CA | Glen Helen Amphitheater
Sept. 4 | Brandon, MS | Brandon Amphitheater*
Sept. 23 | San Diego, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 30 | Bend, OR | Les Schwab Amphitheater
Oct. 1 | Bend, OR | Les Schwab Amphitheater
Oct. 2 | Portland, OR | Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Oct. 7 | Fresno, CA | Save Mart Center
Oct. 8 | Sacramento, CA | Toyota Amphitheatre
Oct. 9 | Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre
Festival date +
Morgan Wallen on all dates except *
Caylee Hammack on all dates through July 30 (except June 25)
Runaway June on all dates beginning Aug. 5