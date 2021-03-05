✖

Luke Bryan has shared the second new song from the upcoming deluxe edition of his album Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, sharing "Drink A Little Whiskey Down" with fans on Friday, March 5. Written by Bryan, Matt Dragstrem and Josh Thompson, "Drink A Little Whiskey Down" sees Bryan admit that while he's been able to get over an ex for the most part, he needs to "drink a little whiskey down" when the memories return.

"I drink a little whiskey, drink a little whiskey down / When the wondering if you miss me missing you comes around," he sings in the chorus. "It don't happen like it used to happen / But when it does, I twist off the cap and / Drink a little whiskey, drink a little whiskey down." On Instagram, Bryan shared that "Everybody needs that song to turn up when they're missing the one that got away."

The deluxe edition of Born Here, Live Here, Die Here will be released on April 9 and will features six new songs, including the previously-released "Country Does." "I'm really proud of them," Bryan said of his new songs during a conversation with Country Radio Broadcasters president Kurt Johnson during the annual Country Radio Seminar in February, adding that the deluxe edition "does have a little bit different tone than the original album."

"If you write something you love, and you're passionate, we can go in and cut it and figure out where it can live," he said. "And that's a neat... I remember when I was an artist, sometimes I'd write a song and it would be years before... It would almost be a song that was really a trend right then, right now, but by the time you got around to cutting it, it kind of... But it's fun to be in that position where you write something, you can go cut it, and then you and your record label can get together and determine what you want to do with it." See the track list for the album's deluxe edition below.

1. Knockin' Boots (Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite, Gordie Sampson)

2. What She Wants Tonight (Luke Bryan, Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite)

3. Born Here Live Here Die Here (Jake Mitchell, Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson)

4. One Margarita (Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)

5. Too Drunk To Drive (Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Brandon Kinney)

6. Build Me A Daddy (Jake Mitchell, Josh Thompson, Brett Tyler)

7. Little Less Broken (Michael Carter, Lindsay Rimes, Matt Rogers)

8. For A Boat (Randy Montana, Josh Thompson, Mike Walker)

9. Where Are We Goin' (Luke Bryan, Brent Cobb)

10. Down To One (Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach, Kyle Fishman)

NEW TRACKS

11. Country Does (Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne)

12. Drink A Little Whiskey Down (Luke Bryan, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)

13. Waves (Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd, Chase McGill)

14. Bill Dance (Luke Bryan, Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip)

15. Up (Jeremy Bussey, Taylor Phillips, Bobby Pinson)

16. Floatin’ This Creek (Luke Bryan, Chase McGill, Jeff Stevens, Jody Stevens)