After announcing the upcoming release of the deluxe edition of his album Born Here, Live Here, Die Here, Luke Bryan has shared one of the songs from the project with fans, releasing "Country Does" on Friday, Feb. 5. The song was written by Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne and is classic Bryan, finding the star praising small-town life.

"Country did as country does / Long as the salt gets licked and corn grows thick and the sun comes up / Country is as country was / Around here, the good old days ain't far away 'cause you can't change us," he sings. "Proud of your family, proud of your name / Proud of the mud running through your veins / They say nothing don't ever stay the way it was / but country does."

Bryan shared the news of the deluxe album with fans on Thursday during a Facebook live stream, playing "Country Does" and the new song "Waves." Born Here, Live Here, Die Here was released in August after being pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the deluxe edition will arrive on April 9 with six new songs.

"We all know 2020 was hard on all levels for many," the American Idol judge said in a statement. "Things were put on hold in the entertainment business, but it did allow more time to make music and I’m excited to share these six new songs." He added on Instagram, "It’s been a crazy year. Thank you guys so much for the success of #BornHereLiveHereDieHere. We had some extra songs that we were able to write and record and we thought it was the perfect time to put them out."

See the tracklist for the album's deluxe edition below.

1. Knockin' Boots (Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite, Gordie Sampson)

2. What She Wants Tonight (Luke Bryan, Ross Copperman, Hillary Lindsey, Jon Nite)

3. Born Here Live Here Die Here (Jake Mitchell, Jameson Rodgers, Josh Thompson)

4. One Margarita (Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)

5. Too Drunk To Drive (Luke Bryan, Michael Carter, Brandon Kinney)

6. Build Me A Daddy (Jake Mitchell, Josh Thompson, Brett Tyler)

7. Little Less Broken (Michael Carter, Lindsay Rimes, Matt Rogers)

8. For A Boat (Randy Montana, Josh Thompson, Mike Walker)

9. Where Are We Goin' (Luke Bryan, Brent Cobb)

10. Down To One (Dallas Davidson, Justin Ebach, Kyle Fishman)

NEW TRACKS

11. Country Does (Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne)

12. Drink A Little Whiskey Down (Luke Bryan, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson)

13. Waves (Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd, Chase McGill)

14. Bill Dance (Luke Bryan, Rhett Akins, Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip)

15. Up (Jeremy Bussey, Taylor Phillips, Bobby Pinson)

16. Floatin’ This Creek (Luke Bryan, Chase McGill, Jeff Stevens, Jody Stevens)