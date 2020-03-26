Luke Bryan Closes His 32 Bridge Bar in Nashville Due to Coronavirus

Add Luke Bryan to the list of bar owners who is temporarily shutting down his Nashville bar over coronavirus concerns. The “One Margarita” singer shared the news on social media that his Luke’s 32 Bridge Bar would be closed for the foreseeable future.

“Just letting you guys know that due to the COVID-19 and coronavirus situation, we’re going to be closing Luke’s 32 Bridge, to keep all of our patrons and all of our staff, and just to comply with what the city of Nashville wants for us, to keep everybody safe,” Bryan said. “We’re gonna be closed, and we’ll let you know when we’re going to reopen, when we’re told to reopen. I just wish you guys the best out there during spring break, and stay safe, and sanitize. We’re all in this together, and certainly this is new territory, for me and my family, and I’m sure you and yours. So stay safe and God bless.”

Nashville’s mayor John Cooper requested that all bars on Lower Broadway close as the coronavirus pandemic continues, which is why Big & Rich’s John Rich is also shutting the doors on his own Redneck Riviera.

“Today, the mayor of Nashville has mandated that all bars on Lower Broadway suspend operations tonight at 9:00 p.m. until further notice as we all wrap our heads around this global pandemic,” Rich said in a lengthy statement. “We here at John Rich’s Redneck Riviera Bar & BBQ have the safety and health of our employees, customers, family and friends at the forefront of our concerns. With that, we will pause the party for the ‘work hard, play hard’ crowd for now.

“We always have had a strict and compliant rule regarding the cleanliness of our property –– top to bottom,” he continued. “In recent weeks, we have installed extra hand sanitizing stations around the venue, as well as held specific educational meetings with our staff and entertainers. We are all concerned and disappointed in the effects the world is experiencing right now, but this too, shall pass and we will be slinging drinks and bringing you our raucous brand of entertainment in short order.”

While most bar owners seem to be complying with the new regulations, Steve Smith, who owns Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse, stated that the requirement was unconstitutional.

