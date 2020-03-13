Luke Bryan Drops Surprise New Song and Video, 'One Margarita'

Cheers to Luke Bryan! The singer just dropped a brand-new song, "One Margarita," and accompanying video, which was filmed while he was in Mexico for his recent Crash My Playa show. Several of his opening acts and guests also appear in the video, including Old Dominion, Jon Langston, Caylee Hammack, Charles Kelley, and more, as well as Bryan's own wife, Caroline Bryan, and his mother, LeClaire Bryan.

"One Margarita" is from Bryan's upcoming Born Here, Live Here, Die Here album, out on April 24. The song, which says in part, "One margarita, two margarita, three margarita, shot / Don't worry 'bout tomorrow / Leave all your sorrow out here on the floatin' dock," is the perfect way to kick off summer, and hopefully Bryan's Proud to Be Right Here Tour, which has yet to announce a change in plans due to the coronavirus.

"'Proud to be right here' is a phrase from my new album's title track, "'Born Here, Live Here, Die Here,'" Bryan said in a press release of his upcoming tour, scheduled to kick off on May 28. "From the moment I first heard it, I loved that this song related so closely to how I grew up and how I still have so many ties to my hometown. It's a connection I feel is so important in country music."

Bryan is also eager to hit the road on his tour, which includes Morgan Wallen, Hammack and Runaway June all serving as his opening acts.

"I am truly so thankful to have the opportunity to make music for my fans and to look out into the crowds each night from stage and be proud of what we've created," Bryan said. "And I'm excited to get on the road with these guest artists too. I've been watching what Morgan is building with his fans and it has been so fun to watch! I know with him, Caylee and Runaway June on this tour it's going to be such a high energy night for everyone."

Bryan might be singing about margaritas, but he just joined forces with Constellation Brands to create his own Two Lane American Golden Lager, which is already available in select markets.

Bryan's next scheduled appearance is at Tortuga Festival in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, on April 18. All tour updates can be found on Bryan's website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Boston Globe