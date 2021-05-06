Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Miley Cyrus and More Announced for Summerfest 2021

✖

Over the past month, announcements about upcoming tours and festivals have resumed in earnest, with the lineup for Summerfest 2021 appearing on social media on Thursday, May 6. The annual festival is held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and is making its return after canceling the 2020 event due to the pandemic.

Headliners include Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Miley Cyrus, Zac Brown Band, the Jonas Brothers, Chance the Rapper and Dave Matthews Band. Dylan Scott is on the bill with Bryan, Sheryl Crow with Stapleton and Gabby Barrett with Zac Brown Band. Brett Eldredge, Jake Owen, Jordan Davis, Jimmie Allen, Cam, Blanco Brown, Chris Janson, Phil Vassar, Scotty McCreery, Maddie & Tae, Tyler Farr, Reyna Roberts, Dillon Carmichael, Goo Goo Dolls, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Styx, ZZ Top, Diplo, Nelly, REO Speedwagon,G-Eazy, Lindsey Stirling, Ludacris, T-Pain, Liz Phair and many more will perform during the festival.

Typically held in late June — early July, Summerfest 2021 will run over two weekends on Sept. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18. "We could not be more excited to unveil the lineup for Summerfest," Milwaukee World Festival Inc. President/CEO Don Smiley said in a statement, via Billboard. "From first-timers, including Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, and Run the Jewels, to Fest favorites including Dave Matthews Band, T-Pain, Styx and Chris Stapleton, our lineup continues to be one of the most diverse and unique in the industry."

Several artists in the lineup are scheduled to be on the road this summer after over a year off, including Bryan, whose Proud to Be Right Here Tour begins in July. "I've done a couple Zoom concerts. I'm forgetting the words to my songs quite a bit," Bryan joked during a recent interview on The Tonight Show. "I'm going to have to sit in my music room and go back and listen to... I'm going to have to do a little extra prep because I'm a little out of practice on a lot of this stuff."

Stapleton's All-American Road Show also begins in July and will feature a number of special guests during the trek including Crow, Caylee Hammack, Dwight Yoakam, Elle King, Margo Price, The Highwomen, Yola and Willie Nelson.