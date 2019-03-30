Luke Bryan: ‘American Idol’ Judge Shows off His Songwriter Room, Sings ‘Knockin’ Boots’

Luke Bryan launched a surprise new single on Friday and gave fans a special performance to celebrate.

The American Idol judge did a slew of social media updates on Friday to promote the new song, “Knockin’ Boots,” including a very special Instagram Live session. Recording from his Tennessee home, Bryan gave fans a glimpse of his “songwriter room” before sitting down and singing the new track.

The performance portion of the stream started with a bit of a blunder. The country star tried to rig up some accompanying percussion for an acoustic rendition. As the recorded clip shows, Bryan had difficultly getting the app to work correctly and time the beat. This lead to some frustrated looks from the 42-year-old singer and some giggles from fans in the chat.

However, Bryan persisted and went off into an impressive version of the track, which was was written by Gordon Sampson, Hillary Lindsey and Jon Nite. It was a lively cut with lyrics about lovers meeting up.

“This truck needs a half tank / These wheels need a two lane / This radio needs three songs to pay / To get me ‘cross town to you,” Bryan sings on the song.

View this post on Instagram I’m so in love with #knockinboots #lukebryan @lukebryan A post shared by Luke Bryan+AdamLevine (@love_lukeandadam__) on Mar 29, 2019 at 12:20pm PDT

Bryan’s session only lasted a few minutes, but he should to to Facebook for another session. This one featured a cameo from one of his dogs and another humorous blooper, in the form of a phone call interrupting the stream.

Regardless, Bryan’s new single is already a hit with his fans. It has racked up 82,000 streams on Spotify and 104,000 on YouTube in just longer than a day.

“Knockin’ Boots” is available every where now. Bryan can also be seen on American Idol, which airs Sunday and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital