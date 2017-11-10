What Luke Bryan Is Most Nervous About When It Comes to ‘American Idol’

Country star Luke Bryan is set to claim a spot on the American Idol judging panel when the show returns from its short hiatus in March, but the singer admitted that there’s one challenge of judging other talent that he’s not too excited about.

“You have to learn how to tell people no,” Bryan recently told Scripps. “It’s never easy. We are telling these dreamers that they are not quite good enough to make it through thus far.”

The singer added that he’s not sure even he would have earned a golden ticket when he was starting out.

“A lot of these people are talented,” Bryan said. “If I had been 17 or 18-years-old I don’t think I would have cut the mustard back then.”

“You want to encourage people to keep following their dreams and being talented, if they’re talented, follow their dreams and get better,” he added. “That’s the main thing, not discourage people.”

While he doesn’t plan on being the Simon Cowell of the judging panel, Bryan noted that he might undergo a bit of a personality change.

“I know that when all this shakes out, I may be a meaner person,” he cracked.

Bryan will be joined by fellow judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. American Idol premieres March 11 on ABC.

