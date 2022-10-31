Loretta Lynn's Granddaughter Surprises With Amazing Voice at Celebration of Life

Loretta Lynn's granddaughter Emmy Russell took to the stage with knockout vocals during CMT's Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn, showing off her stunning voice and looking back on the legacy of her grandmother in a live performance from the Grand Ole Opry House.

"She always stood in the corner and called me on stage. I'd sing a song – one original and one that everybody knew," Russell told the audience of the late country star, who died at home on Oct. 4 at the age of 90. "It's the first time that she's not here to look at me with her proud eyes. It's just special. Thank you for listening."

Russell was joined on stage with Lukas Nelson, the son of Lynn's longtime friend Willie Nelson, and the two performed "Lay Me Down," which was featured on Lynn's album Full Circle. Performing the song during Sunday's tribute ceremony wasn't going to be easy for Russell, who hadn't sung on stage in about five years. "It's going be heartbreaking," Russell told CMT. "It's going to be really hard for me to sing it. It's just a really special time because she was the person who introduced me to music and believed in me. So, it's cool to sing it for her as I start my career."

Nelson and Russell's performance brought the house down and was met with a standing ovation at the close. "When they lay me down someday/ My soul will rise and fly away," Russell and Nelson sang during the song. "This ol' world will turn around/ I'll be at peace when they lay me down." Alan Jackson, Wynonna, the Gaither Vocal Band, Larry Strickland, The Highwomen (Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Amanda Shires and Brittney Spencer), Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Darius Rucker, Tanya Tucker, Margo Price and Jack White also performed during the tribute, which was hosted by Jenna Bush Hager.

Many of Lynn's closest friends, including Sissy Spacek, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, also made their appearances during the broadcast, which looked back on the legacy of the country legend, with Taylor Swift even joining to praise Lynn's "truthful, fearless honesty" as a songwriter and artist. CMT will broadcast two encore airings of the memorial concert on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. ET and Sunday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. ET.