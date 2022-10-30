Loretta Lynn's Celebration of Life to Air on CMT Tonight

CMT will air a special tribute to Loretta Lynn on Sunday, Oct. 30, live from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of The Life & Music of Loretta Lynn will begin at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT and will air without commercials. CMT will air the special again on Wednesday, Nov. 2, and Sunday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT. The concert will also be released on Paramount+ early next year.

Coal Miner's Daughter will be hosted by Today Show co-host Jenna Bush Hager. The show will include performances from Alan Jackson, Brandi Carlile, Darius Rucker, Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson, George Strait, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Margo Price, Tanya Tucker, The Highwomen's Carlile, Amanda Shires & Natalie Hemby with Brittney Spencer, and Wynonna with Gaither Vocal Band & Larry Strickland.

We've got some incredible performers and special guests coming together to honor the one and only, Loretta Lynn 💜



"Coal Miner's Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn" premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 7/6c on CMT. pic.twitter.com/lqlbuQ7XPg — CMT (@CMT) October 28, 2022

There will also be special messages from Dolly Parton, Kacey Musgraves, Marty Stuart, Miranda Lambert, and Reba McEntire. Sissy Spacek, who won an Oscar for playing Lynn in the 1980 film Coal Miner's Daughter, will also make a special appearance. Lynn's sister Crystal Gayle, her daughter Patsy Lynn, and her granddaughter Tayla Lynn will introduce a performance. Barbara Mandell, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Sheryl Crow, and Today anchor Hoda Kotb will also serve as presenters. The special was produced in partnership with Lynn's family and Sandbox Productions.

"We are truly honored to work closely alongside Loretta's family to create a celebration of life fit for a true queen of country music, Loretta Lynn," CMT said in a statement. "She was a true original, a woman who always sang from her heart, never shied away from challenging the status quo, and blazed the path forward for her fellow female artists. From her firecracker spirit and signature musicality to her unmistakable country style and unparalleled authenticity, we look forward to honoring her in the best way we know how: sharing stories and songs with her family, friends and the legions of fans she loved dearly."

CMT is also honoring Lynn with the upcoming Next Women of Country: Celebrating the Songs of Loretta Lynn special, which debuts on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The special will be filmed at City Winery Nashville, with Leslie Farm and Wendy Moten hosting. Moten, Bowen*Young, Brooke Eden, Caylee Hammack, Erin Enderlin, Miko Marks, Sacha, Stephanie Quayle, and Tiera Kennedy will perform songs made famous by Lynn.

Lynn died on Oct. 4 in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. She was 90. Lynn had dozens of classic hits during her six-decade career, including "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)," "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind)," "One's on the Way," and, of course, "Coal Miner's Daughter." She won three Grammys and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988.