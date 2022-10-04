Country Music Singers Pay Tribute to Loretta Lynn Amid Country Icon's Death

The country music world is mourning after Loretta Lynn, long regarded as the queen of country music, died. The famed "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer "passed away peacefully" in her sleep at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee on Tuesday, Oct. 4, her family confirmed in a statement. Lynn was 90.

Born Loretta Webb, the second of eight children, in the remote Appalachian mountain village of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, Lynn's songs largely pulled from her early life experiences. Her 1970 hit "Coal Miner's Daughter" was an ode to her father, Melvin Webb, who died of black lung disease 11 years earlier after working in the coal mine. That song not only launched Lynn into stardom, but also became the title of her 1976 autobiography and the 1980 Oscar-winning film starring Sissy Spacek. Her other hit songs include "Don't Come Home A' Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind)" and "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)," among others. In 1972, Lynn made history as the first woman to win the Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year award.

Given Lynn's prolific career and the massive impact she had on country music, news of her passing unsurprisingly sent shockwaves through the world of country music. As reports of her death began to appear, many of the biggest stars in the industry – from Kacey Musgraves to LeAnn Rimes and even the family of the late Charlie Daniels – took to social media to pay their respects to one of country music's biggest stars.