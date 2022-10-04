Country Music Singers Pay Tribute to Loretta Lynn Amid Country Icon's Death
The country music world is mourning after Loretta Lynn, long regarded as the queen of country music, died. The famed "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer "passed away peacefully" in her sleep at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee on Tuesday, Oct. 4, her family confirmed in a statement. Lynn was 90.
Born Loretta Webb, the second of eight children, in the remote Appalachian mountain village of Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, Lynn's songs largely pulled from her early life experiences. Her 1970 hit "Coal Miner's Daughter" was an ode to her father, Melvin Webb, who died of black lung disease 11 years earlier after working in the coal mine. That song not only launched Lynn into stardom, but also became the title of her 1976 autobiography and the 1980 Oscar-winning film starring Sissy Spacek. Her other hit songs include "Don't Come Home A' Drinkin' (With Lovin' On Your Mind)" and "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)," among others. In 1972, Lynn made history as the first woman to win the Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year award.
Given Lynn's prolific career and the massive impact she had on country music, news of her passing unsurprisingly sent shockwaves through the world of country music. As reports of her death began to appear, many of the biggest stars in the industry – from Kacey Musgraves to LeAnn Rimes and even the family of the late Charlie Daniels – took to social media to pay their respects to one of country music's biggest stars.
'There was no one like Loretta'
October 4, 2022
"There was no one like Loretta," Tim McGraw wrote. "She was a trailblazer for the genre and a role model for so many young women…. My wife and our daughters included. Sending our love to her family and all of those grieving today."
"I'm so heartbroken to hear about Loretta's passing," Miranda Lambert tweeted. "She was so kind to me and she blazed so many trails for all of us girls in country music. Thanks you for all the songs . Miss you. Fly high."prevnext
'Terrible News'
Loretta. 💔— K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 4, 2022
"Terrible news about Loretta Lynnpassing away..." Blake Shelton wrote. "Prayers to her family."prevnext
'They don't make 'em like her anymore'
None of us women in country music could be where we are without her and the paths Loretta Lynn paved. Sending all of my love to her family, friends, and the whole country music family 🖤 pic.twitter.com/vFUNh46xUV— TENILLE ARTS (@TenilleArts) October 4, 2022
"So sad to hear of the passing of [Loretta Lynn]," country music singer Travis Tritt tweeted. "She was always an inspiration to those of us grew up listening to and loving real country music. Her kindness, strength and devotion to country music and her fans will be deeply missed. They don't make 'em like her anymore."prevnext
'True legend'
Rest in power sweet angel pic.twitter.com/qvQU86SVGd— Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) October 4, 2022
"Mom and I are saddened to hear about the loss of a true legend, [Loretta Lynn]," the family of the late Charlie Daniels wrote. "When dad passed, she said Country would never be the same without dad. It will definitely not be the same without the coal miner's daughter. Rest in peace."prevnext
LeAnn Rimes speaks out
loretta lynn paved the way for so many of us women in country music. what a legacy she leaves behind 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/b92uVPjZoQ— leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) October 4, 2022
"oh, sweet loretta lynn... what a life! what an icon! what a trailblazer! what a beautiful soul!" Rimes tweeted. "may she rest peacefully with the angels. my heart is with her family and friends."prevnext
'Thank you'
60 years of Opry membership, countless memories, songs and stories.
Our Opry family turns to music when words fail. Thank you for all you’ve given to the Opry, @LorettaLynn.
We love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NnLMzTRIWE— Grand Ole Opry (@opry) October 4, 2022
"There are not enough words to thank you [Loretta Lynn] for making a path for women in country to ride on. your songs and stories will be with us forever," singer Ingrid Andress wrote. "Rest in peace."prevnext
'One of the greatest there will ever be.'
She showed us all how to unapologetically tell the truth. One of the greatest there ever will be. I’ll be singing “Dear Miss Loretta” with a little extra love tonight at the @opry ♥️ Now she really is a Honky Tonk Angel 🕊 #RIP pic.twitter.com/fiUNnTrlvZ— Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) October 4, 2022
"Very sad news this morning ... LORETTA LYNN has gone home," The Oak Ridge Boys tweeted. "Great Britain lost their Queen ... now we have lost ours ... Rest easy ma'am. You were loved all ..."prevnext
'Trailblazer for women'
Loretta was a trailblazer for women, a country music icon, and a beacon of light to all those around her.
We will miss you, @LorettaLynn. Your legacy will live on forever here at the Mother Church. pic.twitter.com/32JVEwaVor— Ryman Auditorium (@theryman) October 4, 2022
"She was an iconic legend and did things the way she wanted," Darius Rucker paid tribute. "I am so bless to call her friend. I miss u already Loretta. Love u. And rest now u angel."prev