LOCASH Premiere ‘One Big Country Song’ From Upcoming ‘Brothers’ Album

LOCASH, the duo made up of Chris Lucas and Preston Brust, is giving PopCulture.com readers an exclusive first listen at “One Big Country Song.” The song is from their upcoming Brothers album.

“Funny thing about ‘One Big Country Song,’ is that I was a little iffy on it at first, if I’m being honest,” Lucas admitted to PopCulture.com. “Mid-show one day I decided we should give it a whirl live. It then immediately became one of my favorites. It’s so much fun to perform. It’s a song that can bring everyone together and celebrate wherever you are.”

The uptempo tune, which says, “Turn it up and sing along / We all work ’til the daylight’s gone / We all knock off the edge around five / Fall in love from a kiss on Friday night / We’ve all had a broken heart / We’ve all closed down a few good bars / Take a look around, y’all tell me I’m wrong / Ain’t the whole big world just one big country song,” reminded the guys of why they were drawn to country music in the first place.

“‘One Big Country Song’ feels like one big sing-along!” Brust said. “It’s got the classic feel and contemporary take on all the reasons we love country music, the kind of thing that can bring together all four corners of the world!”

The song is just one of the tracks from Brothers that is indicative of where Brust and Lucas both are right now in their lives.

“Brothers is, not to be too cliché, but I think where we’re at in times of the world. There’s so much negativity,” Lucas told PopCulture.com. “I feel it’s been like that for ten years already. This album is one of those positive moments. It’s what we are. We stand by positivity.”

“You won’t find heartbreak on this album,” Brust interjected.

“You won’t find [heartbreak] on a LOCASH album,” continued Lucas. “People can be real, people can take this song and say, ‘You know what? I want to feel like this today. I want to take my bad moment to a good moment. I want to just feel the love I have for my wife or my significant other.’ This album will do that for you. We put our heart and soul into this one … This is what we need to say. I feel like I can’t wait for people to hear this. I can’t wait.”

Brothers was co-produced by Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard and Corey Crowder, which is just one part of what LOCASH promises will be their best album yet.

“I think that helps,” said Brust. “We’re a team. There’s a lot of respect there. We’ve worked hard. We know a good song from a bad song. We know an A song from a B song. If you try to pitch us a B song, we’re gonna smell it real quick. And we’re gonna be like, ‘Well, this is probably isn’t the best song that you have in your catalog. Thanks, but we’re gonna pass. We’ll move on.’

“It’s nice to have all those opinions that are well respected and well rounded in this industry,” he continued. “You can’t slip one by us.”

Brothers will be released on Friday, March 29. Pre-order the album at their official website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Erika Goldring