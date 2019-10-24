Watch Little Big Town Perform New Single, ‘Over Drinking’ From Upcoming ‘Nightfall’ Album

Little Big Town fans are in luck! The quartet, made up of Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Phillip Sweet, just dropped a performance video of their latest single, “Over Drinking,” showing off their four-part harmonies and unmistakable chemistry. The song is the second single from their upcoming Nightfall album, out on Jan. 17.

Little Big Town’s debut single from Nightfall was “The Daughters,” which carried an important message the group felt was timely, especially now.

“It’s incredibly important to me that my daughters know and believe that whatever they dream up is possible,” Schlapman told CMT. “I want them to feel empowered, supported, confident and free to achieve whatever their passions might be. This song represents all of that.”

“This song is about the laundry list of expectations and long-standing traditions put on women,” Schlapman added. “It’s about equality. It’s about hope for our children and what their view of the world will be. It’s not about a lack of believing in God or God’s love for girls.”

“The Daughters” made it into the Top 30, but whether or not it was a success on radio, LBT felt it was important to include it on Nightfall.

“We’ve always tried to let the best song win when it comes to what we cut and what we choose to share with the world,” Westbrook stated. “This song has always felt special to us, and it’s important for us to stand behind that, and the story it tells. Of course, we would love for country radio to play it and embrace it the same way we’ve seen our fans react to it.”

Little Big Town also make an appearance on Lady Antebellum‘s Ocean album, out on Nov. 4. The group appears on “The Thing That Wrecks You,” with Charles Kelley revealing that he talked them into singing with the trio after he had a little too much to drink one night.

“I never gave up on this one,” Kelley said to PopCulture.com and other media. “We’ve been friends with them for such a long time, and had such a close relationship. We’ve always joked that we should do something together, because there’s just so many voices. Just like everybody in Nashville, we all kind of go down to 30A [in Florida], and hang out on the beach together.

“And luckily,” he added, “I called them on a couple of drunk nights, and I said, ‘We’re doing this, and I’m not going to let you give up on doing this.’”

Little Big Town will kick off their Nightfall Tour on Jan. 16, one day before the release of their latest record. Find tour dates, and pre-order Nightfall, at their official website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Steve Jennings