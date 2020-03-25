Little Big Town’s Kimberly Schlapman’s Upcoming Book, ‘A Dolly for Christmas’ About Adoption Journey

She is not only a singer and songwriter, but also an author as well. Little Big Town‘s Kimberly Schlapman will release a new children’s book, A Dolly for Christmas, on Oct. 26. The book is based on a true story about Schlapman, her husband Steve, their oldest daughter, Daisy, and Daisy’s desire to have a sibling.

“We did artificial insemination, and that didn’t work, and then we did two full rounds of in vitro fertilization,” Schlapman told PEOPLE, “And those both ended in loss, so it was just a lot of heartache on the road to trying to have a baby.”

The Schlapmans decided to pursue adoption, while Daisy, who had been asking for a sibling since she was 4 years old, took matters in her own hands and started praying for a brother or sister, undeterred when they found out the adoption process could take a couple of years.

“[Daisy] was still praying every day,” Schlapman recounted. “She was really excited now that we were in the adoption process and just had her little heart energized again for the possibility of a sibling. Because her prayers weren’t answered how she wanted at the moment, she decided to take matters into her own hands. She wrote a letter to Santa Claus.”

Not only did Daisy write a letter to Santa, but she made her request known when she visited him in person as well.

“[Daisy] sat in Santa’s lap, and she said, ‘All I really want for Christmas is a baby brother or sister,’” Schlapman recalled. “Santa Claus said, ‘Wow, I’m not sure even I could do that.’ I’ll never forget her little face, her innocent little eyes looked at him. She said, ‘Yeah, but I know you know God, and I was thinking maybe you could talk to him.’”

Only a few days after Daisy made her plea, the Schlapmans found out that there was a baby girl who needed a home, and they were suddenly a family of four.

“She is our absolute Christmas miracle,” Schlapman said of their baby, whom they officially adopted on Dec. 31, 2016. “I think that faith is what got us through all the disappointments — and our love, our huge family bond and the love we have for each other.”

Schlapman credits Daisy, now 12 years old, with believing she would become a big sister, even when her parents did not.

“[Daisy] never stopped believing and where, at times, my husband and I were discouraged and heartbroken over things not working out, Daisy never gave up,” Schlapman said. “One day, her prayers and her dreams were answered in the most incredible way. She now has a baby sister that she loves more than life.”

Daisy wrote the forward of A Dolly for Christmas, which Schlapman hopes will encourage others who are struggling to create the family they desire.

“I just want people to be hopeful and to know that if they’re in the middle of a struggle, they are not alone,” Schlapman said. “We walked those same roads, and they are very, very difficult. But, in the end, there is restoration and there are children who are waiting for them.”

Little Big Town was supposed to currently be on their Nightfall Tour, which has since been postponed until August due to coronavirus.

Photo Credit: Getty / Steve Jennings