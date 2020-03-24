Little Big Town Delay Nightfall Tour Until August Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Little Big Town fans will have to wait a few more months to see them on their Nightfall Tour. The group, made up of Jimi Westbrook, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Phillip Sweet, announced they are delaying the rest of their Nightfall Tour until August, when fans can hopefully enjoy the show without any concers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This tour means everything to us, but amid the health concerns surrounding our country, we feel like the only thing to do to protect the health of our fans, band, crew, and families is to postpone the upcoming spring shows," Little Big Town said, via their record label.

"We are already counting down the weeks to be back out there with you all, celebrating life, love, music, and health with a new and different appreciation. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for all rescheduled dates," they continued. "Stay safe and healthy and try to enjoy this unexpected time to spend with your loved ones."

The quartet also spoke out about the delay on social media, sharing the new dates.

The tour is named after LBT's latest album, Nightfall, which was released in January. Although Fairchild sings the lead on most of the songs, they all insist they will never pick one person as the lead singer.

"We have a traditional, traditional way within our band of how the harmony lays out," Schlapman shared with PopCulture.com and other media. "Almost always, like 99 percent of the time Phillip's on the bottom, I'm on the top, Karen, and Jimi in the middle. So a lot of times songs dictate, harmony dictates the lead singer of the song, because songs sound different. If the harmony is stacked differently, the song will sound different. If the harmonies are stacked this way and then you stack it differently, it sounds totally different.

"It's important to us, the sound that the harmony makes and what the fans hear," she continued. "And so, not always, but a lot of times the harmony dictates who's going to sing the lead because of where the, you know, where the harmonies will fall, and that person seems the lead."

