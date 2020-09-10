Listen to Florida Georgia Line's New Single 'Long Live'

Ahead of the release of their upcoming studio album, Florida Georgia Line has released new single "Long Live," sharing the song on Thursday. Penned by FGL's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley with Corey Crowder, David Garcia and Josh Miller, "Long Live" is an ode to country life done in Florida Georgia Line's signature style and recalling the country duo's early work.

"Long live all the small towers / Sunup to sundowners, that old school Haggard & Hank / Long live longneck bottles and wide-open throttles / And old dirt roads with no name," the duo sings in the chorus. "Long live the country girls, long legs in cut up jeans / Long live this way of life, long live nights like these."

(Photo: BMLG Records)

"This one is for the nights you never want to end. It’s a celebration of all the good times with great friends and cold drinks," the duo said in a statement. "We had a lot of fun reminiscing when writing, and hope it takes our fans back too! Kick back with your loved ones, turn it up, and relive some of your glory days while making new memories. Long live!"

"Long Live" follows recent No. 1 "I Love My Country," which appeared on FGL's 6-Pack EP, which was released in May. Their as-yet-unannounced fifth studio album will be the follow-up to 2019's Can't Say I Ain't Country, and Kelley told the duo's record label that he and Hubbard "never want to make the same record twice."

"We don’t think we’re doing that here," he said. "We think we’re elevating our game and I think a lot of people will be excited and surprised. Yeah, we’re just in a good place. It’s just a whole new energy." The Florida native shared that the new project "will have some nostalgia for sure, some kind of old school FGL vibes, if you will, but also still pushing the boundaries, still kind of exploring."

"And sonically it’s a little bit of a throwback, I guess you could say," Kelly said, adding, "We’ve been workin’ hard and continuing to hone in on our sound and even dig deeper, get our hands dirty with our music and get even more nitpicky on singing and every line and just continuing to push forward."

Along with artists, Hubbard and Kelley are also songwriters, producers and label executives, having recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of their record label, Round Here Records. They also have their own publishing company, Tree Vibez Music, and recently made the switch to bring their own music there.

"It’s a dream come true to call Tree Vibez Music our publishing home," the pair told Forbes. "We’ve been extremely blessed to be able to build a company and a staff, alongside [general manager] Leslie DiPiero, that we feel confident will continue to help us grow as writers. We look forward to the next chapter of our songwriting journey with our TVM family."