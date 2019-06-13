Inside Lisa Marie Presley’s Rocky Relationship With Mother Priscilla

Lisa Marie Presley and mom Priscilla Presley are putting their differences aside, and for good reason. Radar Online previously reported Priscilla, 73, is selling her Los Angeles mansion to help her daughter, who’s currently locked in a custody battle with estranged husband, Michael Lockwood

Lisa Marie claimed she was struggling with money, so Priscilla listed the property for $3.6 million to lend her daughter a helping hand, sources told the outlet. Lisa Marie married Lockwood in 2006. The pair have twin daughters, Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love.

Her marriage to Lockwood ended in 2016, according to Radar Online, and the pair have been feuding over custody of their children since. Lisa Marie alleged that she decided to end the marriage after discovering hundreds of pornographic photos and videos of children on her estranged husband’s personal computer.

Lockwood denied those claims, saying Lisa Marie’s statement “contains many inaccurate statements, half-truths, and outright falsehoods.” As a result of the allegations, Harper and Finley were placed in Priscilla’s care.

“It’s still a very family-oriented environment for them,” Priscilla told ET Online at the time. “They’re great. They’re doing wonderful. They’re living a great life. They see both their parents, and we’ll see what happens.”

While she claimed to be elated to be named guardian of her grandchildren, insiders alleged that Priscilla was bitter and felt resentful about the situation.

“Lisa Marie is just horrible and Priscilla is pissed off at her for doing all this,” a source told Radar in 2017.

The twins weren’t the only children Priscilla and Lisa Marie feuded over. Radar reported that they also butted heads over how Lisa Marie dealt with adult daughter Riley Keough’s partying. Keough was said to be smoking, drinking and spending time in Hollywood nightclubs with people much older than her, and Priscilla reportedly felt Lisa Marie wasn’t doing enough to stop it. Insiders said Lisa Marie agreed that Keough was partying a lot, but wanted her mother to take a step back.

“Butt out of my life! She’s my kid and I’ll raise her the way I see fit!” a source alleged to have heard Lisa Marie screaming at her mother at the time. “You didn’t do such a bang-up job yourself — so stay out of it!”

According to Radar Online, Lisa Marie is Priscilla and Elvis Presley’s only child. She was born in 1968, exactly nine months after her parents married. She enjoyed a lavish childhood, during which she wanted for nothing, the outlet reported.

As an adult, Lisa Marie decided to follow in her father’s footsteps and pursue a career in music. Unfortunately she did not enjoy the same success Elvis did, and all three of her albums were flops. She was named the sole heir to her father’s estate, however. After his death, she got about $5.6 million a year from a trust fund set up by her father, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Lisa Marie and her mother have had a contentious relationship over the years, but she’s always been there to bail out her daughter. In 2018, Radar Online reported that she pleaded with friends to return personal items that belonged to her deceased ex Elvis to return them. She hoped that by getting the items back, she could cash in on their value and help Lisa Marie financially.

“Over the years, Priscilla gifted some of her exes with expensive items that either belonged to Elvis or that he’d given to her,” an insider told Radar at the time. “Now she’s been contacting them to ask for them back.”

In a joint interview in 2012, Lisa Marie said they’d patched things up. During a TODAY appearance, she said their relationship was “almost sisterly.”

“My mom and I have a really great, almost sisterly, fun relationship now. She understands me, I understand her… I’m less angry…and more interested in being compassionate and understanding…than fighting constantly,” she said at the time.