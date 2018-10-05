Lauren Alaina Releases ‘Ladies in the ’90s’

Lauren Alaina is back at radio with a brand-new single! The Georgia native just released “Ladies in the ’90s,” out on Friday, Oct. 5.

The song, which says, “I just wanna feel like ladies in the 90s / Turn the dial and find me some Strawberry Wine / So I can sing all night long, acting like I’m Britney / Come on baby, hit me just one more time, hey / Man, I feel like a woman / I can feel you breathe when you say my name / Hey, I don’t want no scrubs / Need a cowboy to take me away / I wanna feel like ladies in the 90s,” is one the American Idol alum has been eager to share with her fans.

“This is my favorite single I’ve ever released,” Alaina revealed on social media. “I hope you love it too.”

Alaina co-wrote “Ladies in the 90s” with Jesse Frasure and Amy Wadge, referencing both pop and country songs from that decade, including “Strawberry Wine,” “…Baby One More Time,” “Fancy,” “Genie In a Bottle,” “Vogue,” “Man, I Feel Like a Woman,” and more.

“Ladies in the ’90s” is Alaina’s first single from her upcoming third studio album. Although the song is an upbeat, fun-filled tune, the reigning ACM New Female Vocalist of the Year isn’t afraid to delve into darker subjects, as she did with “Doin’ Fine,” her previous single, which touched on her parents’ divorce, her father’s alcoholism and her own eating disorder.

“My dad didn’t know that I had an eating disorder,” Alaina told People. “He had no idea, so that was weird. I was in an interview and just said it accidentally. I called my dad because I remember thinking, ‘My dad does not know that,’ and he was surprised. I think he understood though. My dad was an alcoholic and he was overcoming his own struggles, so I think I just didn’t want more on his plate for him to have to worry about.”

“Ladies in the ’90s” isn’t the only song at radio right now referencing the iconic decade. Walker Hayes just released his own single, “’90’s Country,” which also name-checks some of that era’s big hits.

Alaina is currently serving as the opening act on Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch‘s co-headlining Reason to Drink … Another Tour. While on the road, the singer-songwriter is hosting ’90s-themed VIP Parties. More information, including ticket and venue information, can be found at LaurenAlainaOfficial.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Paul Morigi