Lanco Will Release Debut Album ‘Hallelujah Nights’ in January

Hallelujah Nights Album Trailer (Teaser) by LANco on VEVO.

Country group Lanco has given fans what they’ve been waiting for, with the band officially announcing that their debut album, Hallelujah Nights, will be released on Jan. 19.

Videos by PopCulture.com

All eleven songs on the LP were written or co-written by lead singer Brandon Lancaster and the album was produced by Jay Joyce, who has worked with artists like Little Big Town and Zac Brown Band.

“We all go through more of the same experiences than we realize and songwriting is a process of observing those moments,” Lancaster said. “Our stories have different people, different names, different places, but they all have the same emotions attached to them. It’s not fantasy-related. To me, this album is about glorifying the reality of life.”

Fans can get a preview of the album via a four-song video trailer, seen above. Hallelujah Nights is currently available for pre-order via Sony Nashville and will be available for pre-order at all retail outlets on Dec. 1.

The group recently told PopCulture.com that their debut will be “eclectic.”

“Our album is pretty high energy, it is pretty anthemic,” Lancaster shared. “It explains all the different areas of life, all the things people go through and we have been going through as young adults, but celebrates it. It is celebrating the uncertainties of life, about love. There’s a song about how broke we are, but celebrating every aspect of life.”

The band previously released a self-titled EP which contains their No. 1 single, “Greatest Love Story.” The group is currently on the road with Dustin Lynch and will support Chris Young on his headlining tour beginning in January.

See the track listing for Hallelujah Nights below.

1. “Born to Love You” (Brandon Lancaster/Ross Copperman/Ashley Gorley/Josh Osborne)

2. “Long Live Tonight” (Brandon Lancaster/Jason Reeves)

3. “Pick You Up” (Brandon Lancaster/Jeremy Spillman/Ben West)

4. “Greatest Love Story” (Brandon Lancaster)

5. “We Do” (Brandon Lancaster)

6. “Trouble Maker” (Brandon Lancaster/Jay Joyce/Jeremy Spillman)

7. “Singin’ at the Stars” (Brandon Lancaster/Jeremy Spillman)

8. “Win You Over” (Brandon Lancaster)

9. “So Long (I Do)” (Brandon Lancaster/Melissa Fuller/Jay Joyce)

10. “Middle of the Night” (Brandon Lancaster)

11. “Hallelujah Nights” (Brandon Lancaster/Jay Joyce/Jeremy Spillman)

Photo Credit: Arista Nashville