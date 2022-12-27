Lainey Wilson Shares Adorable Christmas Photos With Her Dog

Lainey Wilson celebrated Christmas with her adorable dog Hippie by her side! The "Dirty Looks" singer took to Instagram Saturday to share sweet selfies with her French bulldog while dressed in a festive matching sweater set. The country singer-songwriter wished her fans a Merry Christmas Eve in the caption, writing that she and her pup "hope y'all are spendin the holidays with the ones you love."

Wilson recently made waves with her Yellowstone acting debut, in which she premiered her role as free-spirited musician Abby on the Season 5 premiere of the Paramount Network show. Abby's passionate kiss with ranch hand Ryan (Ian Bohen) definitely piqued fans of the western drama's interest, even though Wilson admitted in USA Today that she "didn't really know what [she] was doing" when it came to on-screen kisses.

"I was going to give people their money's worth," Wilson said. "I told my mommy and daddy, 'You might not want to watch this show.' I don't want to be on their prayer list." Yellowstone co-creator and executive producer Taylor Sheridan has been a longtime supporter of Wilson's, even putting her song "Working Overtime" in Season 2 of the series before the artist even had a recording contract.

In February, Sheridan told Wilson he had created the character of Abby specifically for her. "[Sheridan] said he wanted me to pretty much be myself, which is a dream come true, especially when you're trying to introduce yourself to people," said Wilson. "All I got from him at that time was that I would play a musician who would fall in love with one of the boys. He didn't even tell me which one."

Yellowstone is now providing plenty of publicity for her new album, Bell Bottom Country, which was released in October, ahead of Wilson's 27-city tour that kicks off at the start of 2023. "The crazy part is, we're just getting started. We're working hard just to work harder. Now it's time to roll up our sleeves," said Wilson. "I'm trying all these new things, even Yellowstone, my first acting gig. I'm excited to see what the next step is."