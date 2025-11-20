Lainey Wilson Hits CMA Awards Red Carpet With Fiancé — See the Photos

Lainey Wilson was all smiles on the CMA Awards red carpet with her fiancé.

The country star, who is hosting the awards show, stepped onto the red carpet Wednesday night with former NFL quarterback Devlin “Duck” Hodges.

Wilson confirmed in May 2023 that she and Hodges were in a relationship and had been in one for two years. The couple announced their engagement in February and seem to be as happy as ever. They walked the carpet for tonight’s CMA Awards, which are taking place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Wilson and Hodges were both sporting cowboy hats, with the host dressed in an all-blue ensemble, while Hodges chose a black and brown look.

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

They have come a long way since first making their red carpet debut in May 2023 at the Academy of Country Music Awards. Wilson and Hodges go to quite a lot of events together now, usually sporting cowboy hats. In an interview with Bunnie Xo for CMT in January, Wilson jokingly revealed she was hoping to get engaged to Hodges sooner rather than later. “No pressure, brother! No pressure, I might have to propose to him. We waiting,” she said.

Dubbed country music’s biggest night, the 59th annual CMA Awards air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Wilson was announced to return as host for the second consecutive year in September. “I grew up watching the CMA Awards like it was the Super Bowl, so to be hosting for a second year is a true honor,” she said in a statement at the time. “I’m humbled that CMA has trusted me with this role, and I can’t wait to love on this genre that has given me so much.”

As for the CMA Awards themselves, along with hosting, Wilson is tied for the most nominations, including Entertainer of the Year. She has six nominations alongside Ella Langley and Megan Moroney. All three will be performing as well as Kelsea Ballerini, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, and many, many more. It will be an exciting night in country music that will surely come with many surprises, and fans won’t want to miss it. The 2025 CMA Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will be available on Hulu tomorrow.