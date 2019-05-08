Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Opens up About Challenges of Leaving Family for Work

Lady Antebellum will return to Las Vegas this weekend to continue their Our Kind of Vegas residency, which means Hillary Scott will be leaving her 5-year-old daughter, Eisele, behind. Scott opened up about the challenges of saying goodbye in a heartfelt post on social media.

“This is a moment I’ll never forget that I had no idea [Chris Tyrrell] was capturing,” Scott wrote alongside a photo of Scott speaking to Eisele. “This season with Eisele is proving to be one of my favorites. She is feeling deeply and learning to SO eloquently express those feelings. This season is also difficult because she fully understands what it means when I leave and the feelings that go with it. So, this morning I shared with her that I am happy to be headed out of town to have FUN doing what I love to do – what I am called to do…and I compared that to the way she feels happy about heading off to school every day.”

Scott also recalled a favorite TV show the two watch, as a way to comfort her oldest child.

“I also said that I was very sad to have to be leaving her and that it’s ok if she’s sad too,” Scott recalled. “We talked about the Daniel Tiger (Thank you Mr. Rogers! [praying hands emoji)] episode about having two feelings at the same time. I asked her, ‘Do you think while we are apart we can be happy for each other to be having fun doing what we love, but sad that we aren’t together?’ She said yes and we had the sweetest hug and off to school she went.

“One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned as a parent so far is that I NEVER regret taking the time to sit with Eisele in empathy,” she continued. “To express my heart and have her express hers TRULY – not just the ‘pretty feelings … the connection and depth of relationship that follows is the most heavenly gift.’”

Scott will be joined in Las Vegas by her trio partners Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, who are both also parents. Together they understand the challenges of certain aspects of the job they love.

“The sacrifice of time away from your family is the most difficult part of any job,” Scott concluded. “I am thankful that for me it comes and goes in seasons, but that doesn’t make the time away any easier. I’m choosing to sit with my two feelings. Happy & Sad … and be grateful that we are created with SUCH intention and complexity by God, and that with His love we are able to sit where those two feelings meet at peace.”

In addition to Eisele, Scott and her husband Chris Tyrrell are the proud parents of twin daughters, Betsy and Emory.

Lady A will also play several fairs and festivals over the summer, besides returning to Vegas. Find dates at their official website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/ Ethan Miller