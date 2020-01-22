Lady Antebellum Reveals Why They Chose Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae to Join Ocean 2020 Tour (Exclusive)

Lady Antebellum has been headlining tours since 2010, but never had a chance to hit the road with two of their favorite acts, until now. The trio, made up of Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, will hit the road later this year on their Ocean 2020 Tour, where Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae will finally get a chance to tour with the iconic trio.

“We are so excited,” Scott gushed to PopCulture.com. “We’ve been looking forward to someday hopefully being able to do something with Jake because he’s been a friend of ours for a long time. Maddie & Tae, we’re getting to know. I mean, there’s no better ice breaker than karaoke like we did in the video announcing the tour. If you haven’t seen it. It’s really funny and I just love that there’s like two other really strong females out there on the road with me. It’s equal.”

Ocean marks Lady Antebellum‘s seventh studio album, which makes it a challenge when it comes time to narrow down songs to play for their fans night after night.

“We’ll definitely throw in some of these new songs off this new record, the Ocean record, but of course playing the hits. We want it to be a big party,” Kelley noted. “But there’s definitely some depth to this record that we want to show in that tour. And so hopefully it will work its way in seamlessly.”

Lady Antebellum just became the latest recipient of the Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award, honoring all of their charitable donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“I can’t help but just feel even more gratitude for the success of ‘What if I Never Get Over You‘ and the career that we’ve had up to this point because of the platform that it gives us to use our voices to bring life to amazing places like St Jude to give back and see lives changed,” Scott said. “I mean, we love what we do and we feel like it’s what we’re called to be doing, singing and writing and recording and performing these songs. But what we witnessed today, again, touring this hospital and everything that they do, that’s the real good stuff, what they’re doing.”

All three of the Lady A members are parents, which makes their visits to St. Jude that much more meaningful, and painful.

“Thinking about your own children is really heavy,” Haywood conceded. “Talking eye to eye with the parents as well. There was a young family that had just come here from New York and they had a 9-week-old and they’re our age and we’re talking just about life and what it’s like to have a new baby and staying up all night.

“And on top of that, they’re going through one of the hardest things you could ever go through. So it really, it wrecks you, but this hospital also gives so much hope at the same time and thinking of our littles is a heavy moment.”

The Ocean 2020 Tour kicks off on May 21 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Find tour dates by visiting their website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring