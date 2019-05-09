Lady Antebellum Hint at Extending Las Vegas Residency

Lady Antebellum will return this weekend to continue their Our Kind of Vegas residency in Las Vegas. The show is currently scheduled to wrap up in August, but the trio hint that they would be interested in extending it, if given the opportunity.

“Hopefully this is just the infant stages of it,” Charles Kelley shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “I don’t know if I want to live out there full time, but it really is – it’s refreshing.”

“The Backstreet Boys went two years and that’s pretty sweet,” Hillary Scott interjected.

“It’s refreshing too, because you get a new audience every time, and you never know what they’re going to bring,” Kelley continued. “But being able to be in one place, and have that consistency I think allows you some much more spontaneous moments. Not to mention, I think our music definitely lives really well in a theater setting. You can let the big moments be big but the tender moments, really tender, [We’re] always talking specifically with audience members out there. You can’t do that in an amphitheater. So it does have its special uniqueness.”

The invitation to have their own residency in Las Vegas was a surprise to the trio, who has idolized some of the other Sin City acts for a long time.

“The Vegas residency was one of the most humbling opportunities we’ve ever been given,” Scott recalled. “To be in their eyes, established enough as a band that we have a spot on a marquee in that town is just pretty incredible. And I can say it’s the most fun we’ve ever had putting a show together. We’ve never put a show together like that and I don’t know if we’ll ever be able to do it again. It’s so specific to that town, and just us wanting to share our story, and how much we love the craft of writing songs, and bring all that we are to Vegas.

“Which means we’re bringing a little bit of Nashville to it every time we’re there,” she remarked. “But, it’s been awesome. We’ve done five shows in February. We’re about to do five more in May, and then five more in August. So, it’s almost like we’re there and we’re all in it, and then we leave, and we miss it so much and then we have to be patient to get back, you know to get out there, and keep it going.”

Lady A’s Our Kind of Vegas residency begins with a video of the threesome in their early days, long before hardly anyone knew who they were.

“The theater environment is just super fun,” Dave Haywood reflected. “I had some friends, and family out, and I think their biggest response was, ‘I thought I really got you guys after that show.’ We start off with video footage of us, that we took riding around in a Jeep Grand Cherokee playing shows in Chicago at Joe’s Bar for a hundred bucks, and we have all this footage that we walked through.”

“So we have all this footage that we’re walking through and we come out, and there’s some songs, there’s some footage about us writing songs and making records,” he added. “So it kind of tells you the entire story from day one all the way to present of Lady Antebellum. It’s fun to really let people see the entire journey and the entire story in that residency. Those shows are fun.”

Lady Antebellum is also working on a new album, their first for Big Machine Label Group. Find a list of all of their upcoming shows, including summer dates, at their website.

