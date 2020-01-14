Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Reacts to ‘What If I Never Get Over You’ Hitting No. 1

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott is speaking out after their latest single, “What If I Never Get Over You,” hit No. 1 on the charts. The song, from their recent Ocean album, marks their first run at the top of the charts since “Bartender” was released in 2014.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hillary Scott (@hillaryscottla) on Jan 13, 2020 at 4:19pm PST

“A number one song at country radio is something that hasn’t happened for us in quite some time,” Scott reflected on social media. “When we released ‘What If I Never Get Over You’ we knew it was the start of a new chapter for us. We had been reignited – in dream and drive by our new label partner, new producer, new music that we wrote and that other incredible songwriters had written, and we were more determined than ever to learn how to be the healthiest we could be as a band.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is our 10th number one song in 13 years, and I could’ve posted the picture of us holding up a plaque or the number one…but this is a random shot from the summer we wrestled through a LOT and made it,” she continued. “That fight, coupled with the support of our families, management, publicist, label, publishers, radio…the FANS!! Everyone who worked so hard and believed in us…thank you! Whew. This one is sweet.”

“What If I Never Get Over You” was written by Ryan Hurd, along with Sam Ellis, Laura Veltz and Jon Green. Hurd also opened up about the success of the song, praising Lady A for tackling such a serious subject.

“Starting off 2020 driving through the mountains celebrating What If I Never Get Over You going number 1 at country radio!!” Hurd captioned a photo of himself. “I am so proud to be a part of this song with my friends Laura, Sam, and Jon. Congrats to Charles, Hillary, and Dave on your 10th number one and thank you from the bottom of our hearts for believing in this song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Hurd (@ryanhurd) on Jan 12, 2020 at 1:00pm PST

“I hope that you take pride in knowing that you did our lyrics and melodies more than justice with this record,” he added. “You gave it life and made the pain feel real. Thank you for this little piece of country music history. Cannot wait to celebrate this ride all the way to the top of the mountain!!!”

Lady Antebellum will kick off their Ocean Tour in May, with Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae serving as their opening acts.

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring