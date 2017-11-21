Here’s How to Watch Lady Antebellum’s New Concert Special

Lady Antebellum is beginning to wind down a successful 2017 with a new concert special that documents their latest North American tour.

Lady Antebellum: YOU LOOK GOOD WORLD TOUR looks back at the acclaimed country trio’s Sept. 9 concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, which was the last official stop on their 2017 North American tour.

The special will premiere on the AT&T AUDIENCE Network on Friday at 8 p.m. EST/PST. The channel is available on DIRECTV (channel 239) and AT&T U-verse (channel 1114). It will also be available to stream on DIRECTV NOW.

This special will showcase Lady A’s numerous hits that were performed at the documented show, which included a setlist featuring “Need You Now,” “Bartender,” “Heart Break” and more.

“Being on stage and feeling that high from your fans at a show is one of our favorite parts of what we do,” Hillary Scott said. “Their energy is crazy, so capturing it for something like this is always really fun to share. And, we shot it in our hometown of Nashville, which makes it extra sweet!”

Aside from footage from the show, there will also be personal interviews with the band.

This is Lady Antebellum‘s second concert-related release of the year. Back in October, the band released a live album, Spotify Live (Live From Austin, TX), that was only available to stream on Spotify.