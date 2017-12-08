Lady Antebellum on Christmas With Their Growing Families

Much has changed for Lady Antebellum since their self-titled debut album was released in 2008, including in their personal lives. When Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood first formed the group, the three bandmates were each single and childless. Now, they are all married and proud parents, with one of the members expecting a new addition just in time for the holidays.

“It’s not going to be a silent night this Christmas for us; we’re having a baby the week before Christmas, so we’ll be up all night, and it’s going to be a beautiful time,” Haywood tells PopCulture.com. “We’re having a little girl right before Christmas. It could be a Christmas baby, you don’t know. We’re thrilled and it just makes it that much more special this holiday season.”

At least one of the children, Kelley’s one-year-old son Ward, seems to have inherited his father’s love of festive tunes.

“I started singing some Christmas songs to him, like ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ and ‘Jingle Bells,’” Kelley shares. “It was so funny how quickly kids pick up on those melodies because they’re so classic. He kept saying, ‘Daddy, sing? Sing again?’”

Perhaps Ward and the rest of Lady Antebellum’s children, including Scott’s four-year-old daughter Eisele, and her upcoming twins, will be able to sing along on a future Lady A Christmas record.

“We did talk about [a Christmas album], actually earlier this year. It was funny, we were talking about this as we were making our Heart Break record that, at some point — we always look way too far ahead, and at some point we need to add to the Christmas record,” Kelley says, referring to the band’s 2012 On This Winter’s Night album. “It really is something that hopefully will be a part of people’s lives for a long long time, and that’s kind of a heavy thing and a really special thing to consider as an artist, that you might be a part of families traditions for years to come, long after you’re gone, so we definitely want to add to that.”