Lady Antebellum Cancels Tour Dates in South Africa

Lady Antebellum fans in South Africa will have to wait a bit longer to see the trio in action. The country group has canceled its tour dates in South Africa, citing pregnant frontwoman Hillary Scott‘s health, according to show organizer Big Concerts.

“It has been advised that in the best interests of Lady A’s Hillary Scott’s health and that of her twins, that the tour no longer go ahead in South Africa,” a statement reads.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The band was scheduled to play on Friday, Oct. 13 in Cape Town and Sunday, Oct. 15 in Johannesburg as their first time ever playing in South Africa on their You Look Good World Tour. Refunds will be available.

The band also released a statement about the news.

“We are thrilled for Hillary and her precious twin girls, but want to share our deepest apologies to our fans. We have dreamed of performing in South Africa for years and can’t wait to make new plans to visit your beautiful country soon,” the statement said.

Scott announced in August that she and husband Chris Tyrrell are expecting twins. Lady A member Dave Haywood wife Kelli Cashiola are expecting their second child as well. In November, Scott announced that her twins are both girls, joining Scott and Tyrrell’s 4-year-old daughter, Eisele.

“We are overjoyed to be having TWO more girls!” she captioned a sweet Instagram post. “Eisele is so excited to have her very own living baby dolls. Chris and I are beyond grateful that we get to raise a household of little ladies, and can’t wait to watch and help them grow into kind, independent, and confident women! Now we wait with great expectation (and many prayers) for them to get here safely!”