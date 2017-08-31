Hear Lady Antebellum’s Cool Acoustic Take on ‘You Look Good’

After touring all summer long for their latest album, Heart Break, Lady Antebellum is serving up a fresh take on their hot summer single, “You Look Good” with a cool acoustic performance.

Chronicling their journey this summer as they tour North America, the band released a video stitching together behind-the-scenes footage from their world tour in just about every state they have hit so far, press junkets in promotion of the record, as well as intimate moments between the trio and their families.

One of the the fun moments the band shared was when they met up with Shania Twain in Toronto, a moment the team was blown away by as they took to the stage and paid homage to the country icon.

The acoustic set features a suave, multi-guitar acoustic rendition of the soulful track that encompasses a funky, California ’70s vibe, which the band recorded while out on the road.

“You Look Good” is currently sitting at Number 11 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, and even higher at Number Six on the radio-focused Country Airplay chart.

Penned by Hillary Lindsey, busbee, and Maren Morris’ fiancé, Ryan Hurd, “You Look Good” is the Nashville-based band’s highest-charting single since “Bartender” in 2014.

Lady Antebellum’s You Look Good World Tour continues through early September.

Photo credit: Getty / John-Shearer