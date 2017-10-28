Lady Antebellum Gear up for Inaugural 30A Sessions Concert

Lady Antebellum are gearing up to perform at the first ever 30A Sessions concert in WaterColor, Florida, on Saturday night.

The inaugural show will see the acclaimed country trio performing fan favorites at the intimate WaterColor LakeHouse, which is owned by St. Joe Club & Resorts. The show is a joint venture from The 30A Company and Coastal Living.

“30A Sessions is Austin City Limits meets the beach,” 30A Company founder Mike Ragsdale said in a release. “A handful of guests will have the opportunity to experience Lady Antebellum‘s extraordinary talent up close and personal.”

“WaterColor is one of the most beautiful beach resorts in the world, and Lady Antebellum is one of the industry’s biggest talents,” Coastal Living editor Steele Marcoux said. “It’s so exciting to be able to help bring music and the beach together in such an extraordinary way.”

The performance sold out in just two minutes, but fans at home will be able to experience the landmark show at home via Facebook Live starting at 8 p.m. CST.

The 30A sessions concert is the only full-blown show Lady Antebellum will be playing in the remainder of 2017.

They’re scheduled to make appearances at the CMA Awards, Country Rising and CBS Radio’s Stars and Strings, but this coastal retreat will be their sole headlining gig.