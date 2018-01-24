Kip Moore’s ‘Last Shot’ Message: ‘Get Busy Living Now’

Kip Moore’s latest single, “Last Shot,” is a declaration of love, but the country star went in a different direction for its music video, delivering a powerful clip that highlights the importance of living each day to its fullest.

The video follows four close friends, one of whom is struggling with a terminal illness. After setting up years of the group’s memories together, the clip sees three members hatch a plan to bring the lights of Paris to their friend.

Ahead of the video, Moore used Instagram to share an inspiring message with fans, reminding them to “get busy living now.”

“I don’t buy into the bulls— societal pressures of what success is and means that most people do,” the singer began. “The only pressure I feel is that time clock ticking away and that voice telling me to GO. Everyday, get your a— up and pursue what you love and who you love passionately.”

Moore went on to share that he left home when he was 18 and later moved to Nashville to pursue his dream of becoming a country singer. During that time, he worked a series of odd jobs, during which he wrote that he “questioned” himself, but knew that he was “working towards a dream that kept my blood pumping and my spirit alive.”

The singer added that while he empathizes with those who are battling obstacles, he doesn’t understand why others put off pursuing their passions.

“I constantly hear excuses from people when I ask them, ‘Why don’t you go and do the things you speak so passionately about?’” he wrote. “I realize so many people have complications on so many different levels and I have so much empathy for that kind of thing, but for those that CAN do something about it, It’s always the same, ‘Oh, I wish I could do that.’ or ‘Maybe one of these days.’ Well this life goes quick, and we only get one chance at this thing. Once the book is closed it’s simply closed.”

“There is no time like the present to start pursuing your passions, and doing something everyday that gets you closer to a goal,” he concluded. “Whether its a new career, going on a trip with your buds, asking out the girl or guy you have been scared to talk to, getting concert tics, etc… GET BUSY LIVING NOW, because you never know when it can all be taken away.”

See the video for “Last Shot” below.

Photo Credit: Trina Stewart / Shutterstock.com