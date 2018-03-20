Kip Moore Opens up About Powerful ‘Last Shot’ Video

Kip Moore tells a powerful story in the video for his latest single, “Last Shot.” The song, which says, “If you were my last breath, I’d just wanna hold you / If you were my last night of hell on wheels, I’d wanna drive you like I stole you,” became Moore’s way to encourage others to live life to the fullest.

“My dad died of brain cancer so it was one of those things. I still have those regrets of not going to see him that one last time,” Moore shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “We both got to talking about that and how could we make this be a more powerful thing than what you typically thought was going to come in that video.”

The video shows four friends who are inseparable, even when one of them becomes terminally ill.

“I’m lucky in a sense that I have my best buddy, P. J. Brown, who has known me for so many years,” explained Moore of the concept for the “Last Shot” video. “We lived in Hawaii together. We lived on the East Coast together. We lived in Nashville together. He makes films and he’s a crazy, creative mind. Whenever we do videos … what we do is we talk for months before the video comes out and how can we spin this in a unique way. We don’t want to do the run of the mill things.”

The Georgia native is known for living life to the fullest, which is what he hoped to convey with “Last Shot.”

“I try to go by that every day,” said Moore. “I can’t jump out of planes every single day but I try to, when I have a burning desire to do something, I try to go do it and seize the moment. Even before I was doing this and I made no money, I’d save up every bit that I could and eat Ramen noodles for two months and then I’d go take a trip somewhere. To me, it’s always been about that, so seeing as many cultures as I could and soaking all that stuff in.”

Moore will kick off the second leg of his headlining Plead the Fifth Tour on March 22, with Drake White serving as his opening act. Dates can be found on Moore’s website.

