Kid Rock’s Fans Weigh in on His Defense of Heated Oprah Winfrey Rant

Kid Rock tried to explain himself after a video surfaced showing him crudely ranting about Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities, but not all his fans are forgiving him. The “Bawitdaba” and “All Summer Long” singer was recorded at his Nashville bar, Kid Rock‘s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse, saying Winfrey and The View co-host Joy Behar “can suck d— sideways,” among other insults such as one toward Kathie Lee Gifford. Kid Rock then attempted to explain himself on Facebook, to mixed reactions.

“My people tried to get me to do The Oprah Winfrey Show years ago and her people wanted me to write down 5 reasons why I loved her and her show… I said f— that and her. End of story. I am just saying what a lot of people think. Not saying I should be, but sometimes I just do. Oh well,” he wrote. “I have a big mouth and drink too much sometimes, shocker! I also work hard and do a ton to help others out but that’s just back page news because the press hates [that] I love Trump, f— them too. I am what I am, I ain’t what I ain’t!

“PS And you haters and internet trolls can check my touring numbers and shut your ignorant asses up! Boom! PSS I did not get removed from MY OWN BAR (fake news) if anything I was leaving and the cops were helping me out…Hey, at least I don’t drink and drive!!”

He concluded by adding, “PSSS. Was it racist when I said “F— Joy Behar”??? and by the way… I love Kathy Lee Gifford (sic).”

When looking at the comments of the Facebook post, it’s clear that many of the “Picture” and “Cowboy” singer fan’s could not really care less about what he said. Many even agreed with him and praised him for “saying it like it is.” Some also noted his charitable efforts.

“I love matter of fact, no nonsense, call it like you see it, tell it like it is people,” one fan wrote. “Stay true to you man! I’m the same way and don’t care who doesn’t like it.”

Another wrote, “This is why I love you Kid you are as real as they come. Idc what anyone says you’re a straight up guy!!!”

A third wrote, “This is why we love you ,not only do you have a gracious way of putting things in prospective, (sic) you crack me up, I’m with you on all the above statements, keep on rocking!”

However, some longtime fans of the rapper-turned-singer felt he crossed a line this time around.

“You do a lot of good for many people, but there is a classy way of saying your (sic) not a fan of someone,” a displeased fan wrote. “You have grandkids that look up to you, they should be taught kindness and tolerance. Still a fan just disappointing.”

“You’ve lost a WV fan with this outburst,” another commenter wrote. “I thought you were a better person than this. Negativity is the last thing this country needs — especially from a music professional.”

A third Facebook user wrote, “I love your music but wish you would not be so political. I’m nice to everyone and try to be kind. If you want to be so opinionated you have the right but later on when you get older you might regret some of your actions.”

Kid Rock has not said anything else about the issue as of press time.

Photo Credit: Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images