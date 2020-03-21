Kenny Rogers’ Public Memorial Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

In the early hours of Saturday morning, it was reported that country music icon Kenny Rogers had passed away at the age of 81. Rogers’ family announced the sad news via social media by issuing a statement about the singer’s passing. According to their statement, Rogers died of natural causes at 10:25 p.m. on Friday with his family by his side. Their message also detailed that his upcoming, public memorial service would be delayed because of ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family. https://t.co/adxAgiMW2s pic.twitter.com/nggWiiotMT — Kenny Rogers (@_KennyRogers) March 21, 2020

The Rogers’ family detailed in their statement that they would be forging ahead with a private ceremony in order to help celebrate the “She Believes in Me” singer’s life. However, they went on to detail that they would not be holding a public memorial service for him at this time because of the coronavirus crisis but that they “look forward to celebrating Kenny’s life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date.” This news comes after President Donald Trump said in a press conference with his team and various health officials earlier in the week that gatherings of 10 individuals or more should be avoided right now in order to help combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Elsewhere in the Rogers family’s statement, they detailed the late singer’s lengthy and impressive career.

“In a career that spanned more than six decades, Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music,” their message read. “His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world. Chart-topping hits like ‘The Gambler,’ ‘Lady,’ ‘Islands In The Stream,’ ‘Lucille,’ ‘She Believes In Me,’ and ‘Through the Years’ are just a handful of Kenny Rogers’ songs that have inspired generations of artists and fans alike. Rogers, with twenty-four number-one hits, was a Country Music Hall of Fame member, six-time CMA Awards winner, three-time GRAMMY® Award winner, recipient of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013, CMT Artist of a Lifetime Award honoree in 2015 and has been voted the ‘Favorite Singer of All Time’ in a joint poll by readers of both USA Today and People.”

Rogers is survived by his wife, Wanda, and his five children.

