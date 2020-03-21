Kenny Rogers Dead: Country Fans Mourn the Iconic Singer's Death

Kenny Rogers, the country music legend, has died, and his fans are mourning his death online. Rogers died on Friday night at 10:25 p.m., according to his family. He died of natural causes at age 81 while at his home, surrounded by family. Rogers, who was in hospice care before his death, was remembered for his monumental career in the family's statement on his passing. "In a career that spanned more than six decades, Kenny Rogers left an indelible mark on the history of American music," the statement read. "His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world. Chart-topping hits like 'The Gambler,' 'Lady,' 'Islands In The Stream,' 'Lucille,' 'She Believes In Me,' and 'Through the Years' are just a handful of Kenny Rogers' songs that have inspired generations of artists and fans alike. Rogers, with twenty-four number-one hits, was a Country Music Hall of Fame member, six-time CMA Awards winner, three-time GRAMMY® Award winner, recipient of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013, CMT Artist of a Lifetime Award honoree in 2015 and has been voted the 'Favorite Singer of All Time' in a joint poll by readers of both USA Today and People." Rogers' family is only holding "a small private service" to lay Rogers to rest, but a public memorial will be held "at a later date." In the meantime, fans are flocking to Twitter and other social media platforms to mourn the music icon. Scroll down to see how some fans are remembering Rogers.

Never to be forgotten. Those specials! #KennyRogers pic.twitter.com/BXh0JGyXey — Carlos R. Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) March 21, 2020 "I am in tears... he was one special man," one fan tweeted. "Kenny was so amazing with my young son and his kindness will never be forgotten! My heart goes out to you all." "I am so sorry for your loss. Kenny Rogers was one of the best entertainers ever and he will be sorely missed," a second fan wrote on Twitter. "There was only one Kenny Rogers - nobody sounded like him. I liked him very much and was dreading this news. Prayers and blessings to your family."

In 1985 Kenny Rogers played Farm Aid wearing a white blazer with pushed up sleeves, an Adidas shirt tucked into jeans, and some swagger. Only he could do that. Kenny was a real one. RIP, dude. pic.twitter.com/nSun434B2j — Dillon Hawkins (@dillunhockens) March 21, 2020 "So sad. Was watching Kenny's duet with Lionel just yesterday and felt so lifted," a third tweeted. "So so sad to hear of this. RIP legend, you were of the finest of your time." "So much love for this performer!" a fourth admirer tweeted. "'Six Pack' was an underappreciated effort in his peak years. Thank you, Kenny Rogers, for sharing your talent with us for so many years."

Nooooooo 😢😢😢😢😢😢 RIP

“You’re my lady” pic.twitter.com/8Mr2qTnIsz — Shanz Dev (@ShanzDev) March 21, 2020 "He was the soundtrack of my youth," another fan wrote on Twitter. "So talented, with his amazing voice. My sympathies to his family and my appreciation for him giving us a lifetime of music. RIP." "Oh no! [crying emoji] Kenny Rogers was the first musician I ever saw in concert. I was taken several times in the early '80s," yet another fan wrote. "I'll always love The Gambler and Coward of the County. Prayers for the Rogers family at this time. [prayer hands emoji] He will always be remembered. [heart emoji]".



RIP Kenny 💔 Thanks for the memories. Love you always! pic.twitter.com/MIWwT8w65E — Donna Comstock (@kracker_addict) March 21, 2020 "This makes me so sad," another Twitter user wrote. "My dad used to play his music all the time when I was little. I grew up to have a big appreciating for his music because of that. They don’t make much music like that anymore." "RIP Kenny Rogers Thank you for all the wonderful music over the years," another user tweeted.

I grew up listening to. Kenny Rogers, this is too much. One of the GOAT vocalists. I can't take it. RIP pic.twitter.com/FzVAok7B3e — Black Fam (@DarlingKof1) March 21, 2020 "My family was blessed to have known and spent many wonderful times with Kenny when we lived in Athens, Ga," a friend wrote. "He was truly a down to earth guy! We got to know the man on a personal basis and he was a great guy to be around. May you Rest In Peace my friend." "such sad news to hear of the passing of Kenny Rogers at 81," radio host Joe Pags Pagliarulo wrote. "His was a voice and personality that entertained us for generations. He'll be sorely missed. RIP Kenny Rogers."

Very sad to see Kenny Rogers has passed away. The 81 year old was one of my favourite Country Singers with the likes of The Gambler, Islands in the Stream, Coward of the County, We’ve got Tonight, so many great songs. One of music’s greats pic.twitter.com/DQ5RbH50HR — Ian Abrahams (Moose) (@BroadcastMoose) March 21, 2020 "Kenny Rogers was a Texan, and we claim him. Rest in peace, Gambler," a fan wrote. "RIP Kenny Rogers, 81. What incredibly sad news," media personality Piers Morgan wrote. "One of the all-time great country music stars & an utterly charming man."

We lost the real Gambler. Rest in peace#KennyRogers pic.twitter.com/n1zaOmIwas — Zubeir Mohamed Nur (@iam_zubeir) March 21, 2020 "Kenny Rogers passing is a s—ty way to end a s—ty week," comedian Joey CoCo Diaz wrote. "I paid money to watch him over 30 years ago......the way he spoke to us in between songs was f—ing brilliant.........I walked out of that place blown away." "Oh man Kenny Rogers just died," Larry the Cable Guy tweeted. "RIP Gambler. Thanks for all the great music."