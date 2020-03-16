Coronavirus National Emergency: Donald Trump Claims Current Efforts, 'Social Distancing' Could Remain Until July or August

Days after a national emergency was declared in response to the coronavirus crisis, President Donald Trump has further discussed this issue in a recent press conference. According to Deadline, Trump even touched upon the topic of social distancing, which Americans have been urged to keep in mind in order to help combat this pandemic. While there isn't a clear end in sight to this crisis, the president did say that social distancing efforts could be in place through July or August.

During the press conference, Trump also addressed some other matters pertaining to the coronavirus crisis. The president recommended that Americans should avoid gatherings of 10 people or more, which follows directions that other states like California and New York have given in regards to bars, restaurants, and nightclubs. It should be noted that his recommendation did not serve as a direct mandate. Trump went on to say that older people should stay home and avoid others.

“It’s important for the young and healthy people to understand that while they may experience mild symptoms. They can easily spread this virus and they will spread it indeed, putting countless others in harm’s way,” he said.

Trump struck a serious tone in regards to this global health issue in this recent press conference, as Deadline went on to note. He related that he spoke to one of his sons about the issue and told them that "It's bad. It's bad." He added that it is an "invisible enemy."

Elsewhere in the press conference, Trump noted that the White House task force for this crisis meets every day and updates guidelines accordingly in response to the ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus, as CNN reported.

Trump's latest remarks come only days after he announced a national emergency in response to this ongoing crisis. At the time, he said that he would be enacting the Stafford Act, which enables increased funding to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

"To unleash the full power of the federal government in this effort today, I am officially declaring a national emergency," Trump said Friday. "Two very big words. The action I am taking will open up access to $50 billion... for states and territories and localities in our shared fight against this disease."

Trump also urged states to ensure that emergency preparedness measures were in place for hospitals so that they can "meet the needs of Americans everywhere."