Kenny Chesney Album Takes Top Spot on Billboard 200

Country music megastar Kenny Chesney has landed his eighth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 as Live in No Shoes Nation bettered the studio album released by Kelly Clarkson.

Chesney packaged a concert ticket/album sale to help elevate the release. It is a pairing that allowed fans who bought a ticket to his 2018 stadium tour an opportunity to receive a CD along mailed to their house with an online redemption.

The practice of pairing the ticket/album purchase is commonplace. In fact, it is something that many record companies have done to help offset declining album sales in an era of digital downloads and streaming services.

Billboard spokesman Keith Caulfield explained to Yahoo! how the process works — and why it isn’t considered cheating to climbs the charts this way: “The cost of the CD of Chesney’s album was bundled into the price of each ticket sold online for his tour (which went on sale Sept. 22). After purchasing a ticket, customers received (via email) a redemption offer for the album, where they could choose to redeem the CD and have it mailed to them. The only sales that count towards the charts are those albums that are redeemed by customers.”

Live in No Shoe Nation was credited with having sold 219K units this week — of which 217K were in traditional purchases.

The total was the most since Paul McCartney released Back in the U.S Live 2002 moved 224K copies in December of the same year. It is worth noting that album sales in 2002 were dramatically higher 15 years ago, as well.

Live in No Shoe Nation has 29-tracks collected from tours dating back as far as 2007. It features Chesney along with Taylor Swift, Dave Matthews, Eric Church and Grace Potter, among others.

It is also the first live album to top the Billboard 200 since the charity-based release of Hope for Haiti Now claimed the highest placement in 2010.

Chesney — and his collection of fans known as No Shoe Nation — are actively working to help rebuild the islands that Chesney has become synonymous with.

His house was damaged alongside the rest of St. John, and many other island countries, during Hurricane Irma.

Chesney expressed his concern for others much more than himself and wanted to do his part to help residents rebuild. Since then, he’s been true to his word, forming the Love for Love City Foundation and using the organization to provide those on the island with crucial supplies.

In the time post-Irma, his foundation has reportedly sent between 50 and 100 loads of food, water, emergency supplies, medicine, medical equipment, chainsaws, generators, clean-up equipment and other supplies to the Virgin Islands using private jets, helicopters, charter boats, fishing boats, and ferries.

