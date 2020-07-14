Kenny Chesney Says Goodbye to 'Beautiful Friend' Kelly Preston

✖

Kenny Chesney is remembering his friend Kelly Preston after the actress died on Sunday at age 57 following a two-year battle with breast cancer, posting a tribute to Preston on social media on Monday. Chesney used his Twitter and Instagram accounts to share what appears to be a photo of himself and Preston smiling together, his arm around her as they both looked into the camera.

"Goodbye to my beautiful friend Kelly Preston," Chesney's caption read. The "Here and Now" singer is one of many stars who have shared tributes to Preston since her passing, including fellow country artists Shania Twain and Toby Keith. Twain's post was a selfie that Preston snapped with Twain, her husband, Preston's husband (as well as Twain's Trading Paint co-star) John Travolta, and Preston and Travolta's daughter, Ella. "I’m unbelievably saddened by the news that Kelly Preston has passed and at such a young age," Twain wrote. "A beautiful and kind person I was fortunate enough to have known. My heart breaks for John and the kids."

Keith, who starred opposite Preston in the 2006 film Broken Bridges, posted a photo of himself with the actress and Willie Nelson, all of whom were wearing cowboy hats. "RIP Kelly Preston," he wrote. "I was blessed to do a film with you. You were our daily sunshine. What a sweet soul. Rest well girl. My prayers today will be for your family."

Preston's last film appearance was in 2018's Gotti, where she played Victoria Gotti alongside Travolta, who starred as mobster John Gotti. In 2019, she filmed the upcoming movie Off the Rails, which follows four friends in their fifties who travel across Europe in five days.

A family representative for Preston confirmed her death in a statement to PEOPLE on Sunday and shared that the actress had wanted to keep her health battle private. "Choosing to keep her fight private, she had been undergoing medical treatment for some time, supported by her closest family and friends," the rep said. "She was a bright, beautiful and loving soul who cared deeply about others and who brought life to everything she touched. Her family asks for your understanding of their need for privacy at this time."