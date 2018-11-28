Kenny Chesney Announces Sale Date for Songs for the Saints Tour

Kenny Chesney has announced the sale date for his upcoming Songs for the Saints Tour! The country music icon reveals tickets for all dates will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 7.

Chesney’s Songs for the Saints Tour will take the Tennessee native back to smaller venues instead of the large stadiums he is used to selling out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I wanted to bring the music to the people, knowing how many members of No Shoes Nation travel to see our stadium shows,” Chesney said of his upcoming tour, which kicks off on April 4 in Louisville, Kentucky. “To me, making the rooms a little smaller, coming to where the fans live, we’re changing the dynamic – and I think it’s going to be pretty cool. It’s a lot of people’s hometowns, and that’s always awesome energy.”

Chesney might be playing for fewer people on this trek, but his goal remains the same.

“One thing people who’ve been coming to see us know is that every night, I tell people, ‘Whatever your problems are, I want you to leave them out there … and for one night, I want you to forget about it, and have the time of your life,’” Chesney said. “It’s not that we don’t have serious songs, or heartbreak songs, but I want people to feel what they need to feel, sing as loud as they can and have the kind of night everybody needs to feel the best part of being alive.”

The Songs for the Saints Tour will kick off less than one year after Chesney’s summer release of Songs for the Saints, a record of hope inspired by the tragic Hurricane Irma, which destroyed much of the Caribbean, including the St. John island he calls home. But the 50-year-old promises fans will hear songs from all of his records, not just his most recent one.

“To me, songs are personal,” Chesney noted. “That is until you play them for others. Now when I hear the audience singing along on ‘Noise,’ or ‘Get Along,’ or ‘American Kids,’ it’s their song every bit as much as it’s mine. They throw so much light and heart on everything, even a sad one like ‘Anything But Mine,’ the songs shine. So for us, getting out there and hearing these songs again just reminds us how powerful they are. And getting to take them to some places we’ve missed, playing some rooms where we can really see all the faces? That’s really awesome, too.”

Chesney will be joined by his good friend, David Lee Murphy, who, together with Chesney, just took home the CMA Award for Musical Event of the Year, for their “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” collaboration.

Members of Chesney’s No Shoes Nation fan club will have early access to ticket sales. Presale for premium tickets will begin on Friday, Nov. 30, while presale for basic tickets for No Shoes Nation members will be available starting on Dec. 3. See a complete list of dates and venues below, and find ticket sale information at KennyChesney.com.

April 4 Louisville, Kentucky KFC Yum! Center

April 5 Champaign, Illinois State Farm Center

April 6 Grand Rapids, Michigan Van Andel Arena

April 12 Greensboro, North Carolina Greensboro Coliseum

April 13 Jacksonville, Florida Daily’s Place

April 18 Washington, D.C. The Anthem

April 25 Charleston, Sourth Carolina Volvo Car Stadium

April 26 Tallahassee, Florida Donald L Tucker Civic Center

April 27 Orange Beach, Alabama The Wharf

May 2 Columbia, Missouri Mizzou Arena

May 3 Wichita, Kansas INTRUST Bank Arena

May 4 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Chesapeake Energy Arena

May 9 Albany, New York Times Union Arena

May 10 Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania Mohegan Sun Arena

May 11 Atlantic City, New Jersey Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

May 17 Sioux Falls, South Dakota Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 18 Lincoln, Nebraska Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 25 Tuscaloosa, Alabama Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Photo Credit: Getty images/Emma Mcintyre