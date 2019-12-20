Kenny Chesney Adds Amphitheaters to Chillaxification Tour

Good news, Kenny Chesney fans! The “Tip of My Tongue” singer has added several amphitheaters to his upcoming Chillaxification Tour! Chesney just announced the news, sharing that he was adding 18 amphitheater dates as well, where he would be joined by Michael Franti & Spearhead as his opening act.

“As crazy and awesome as the stadium shows are –– and there’s nothing like them –– there is a vibe to the amphitheater shows that only happens in those places,” Chesney said in a statement. “You look out at the lawn, you see everybody coming together, singing the songs –– and it’s this community that feels so close.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Chesney loves filling up massive stadiums, but admits there is something special about the smaller shows as well.

“I think everyone likes when we change things up,” noted Chesney. “The shows are different. We make sure we play all the same songs, but there’s a looseness in the amphitheaters –– and with only two acts, there’s also a different kind of intensity. Bringing Michael Franti & Spearhead is going to keep the energy up in a big way, and No Shoes Nation is going to really love them.”

Even though the Chillaxification Tour doesn’t kick off until April, Chesney decided to announce all the dates early enough to give his fans time to make their plans.

“There’s been so much speculation about which cities we were going to hit for these smaller shows,” Chesney said. “I figured we should go ahead and let people know where we’re gonna be. I know folks make plans, and rather than make people guess, it just makes sense to go ahead and let you know.”

Chesney will be joined on his stadium shows by both Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion. See a list of the newly-announced amphitheater shows below. A complete list of dates can be found on his website.

May 7 –– Coral Sky Amphitheater, West Palm Beach, Fla.

May 13 –– BankPlus Amphitheater, Southaven, Miss.

May 14 –– Brandon Amphitheater, Brandon, Miss.

May 28 –– Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

June 4 –– Coastal Credit Union Music, Park Raleigh, N.C.

June 11 –– Walmart AMP, Rogers, Ark.

June 17 –– Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, Va.

June 18 –– Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, Va.

June 25 –– ENC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, N.C.

July 2 –– Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys, Lake Tahoe, Calif.

July 3 –– Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys, Lake Tahoe, Calif.

July 23 –– Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, Ind.

July 29 –– Isleta Amphitheater, Albuquerque, N.M.

July 30 –– Ak-Chin Pavilion, Phoenix, Ariz.

Aug. 5 –– Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, Boise, Idaho

Aug. 6 –– USANA Amphitheatre, Salt Lake City, Utah

Aug. 20 –– St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Syracuse, N.Y.

Aug. 26 –– Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, Md.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of EB Media / Allister Ann