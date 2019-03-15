Kelsea Ballerini’s Heart Breaks Over Tragic New Zealand Mosque Shootings

Kelsea Ballerini is speaking out over the tragic recent New Zealand mosque shootings, which left 49 dead and another 20 injured in two separate incidents in Christchurch.

In an Instagram story, Ballerini shared her thoughts on the heartbreaking event.

“The world feels dark today,” Ballerini said. “I can’t get through a whole news story on what happened in New Zealand without getting choked up and feeling heartbroken.”

“All I can say is the depth of love and light we show and send our friends who have been affected by what happened matters,” she continued. “And in general, I truly pray for a world where places of worship, concerts, schools, everyday life feels safe again.”



“Give your friends a hug today,” the singer concluded. “Just show some love wherever you can. New Zealand we love you.”

Ballerini still has plenty of things to celebrate, in spite of the recent events. After being inexplicably left out of the list of nominees for the ACM Awards, Ballerini received one of the biggest honors of her career, when she was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. The “Miss Me More” singer was invited to join by Little Big Town, in the middle of singing “Girl Crush” with them.

“This has been at the very top of my bucket list since I wrote my first songs at 12 years old, and tonight the heart of country music wrapped their arms around me and asked me to be family,” Ballerini later wrote on Instagram. “In tears over how much this means to me. Thank you thank you thank you.”

41 people were killed at the al Noor mosque in New Zealand, while seven more died at the Linwood mosque. One woman and three men have since been taken into custody.

Ballerini will wrap up her run serving as the opening act on Kelly Clarkson‘s Meaning of Life Tour on March 30, and will then enjoy only a few days off before she kicks off her Miss Me More Tour on April 11, with Brett Young and Brandon Ratcliff serving as her opening acts. Find dates at Ballerini’s website.

