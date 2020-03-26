Kelsea Ballerini Speaks out as Coronavirus Concerns Force Her to Cancel Plans Ahead of Album Release

No one is likely more bummed than Kelsea Ballerini that her plans ahead of releasing her third studio album, Kelsea, have to be canceled, due to coronavirus concerns. Ballerini shared the disappointing news on social media, in a heartfelt video message to her fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Mar 15, 2020 at 4:07pm PDT

“So friends, my album still comes out Friday, which I am so excited about, more than I can even say,” Ballerini said. “However, this week is going to look a lot different than we had planned for and hoped for and dreamed up. I really wanted there to be so many moments and opportunities for me, face to face, to play these songs for you for the first time, and hug as many of you as possible. But, what I care about more than that is everyone staying safe and staying healthy, so a lot of our plans have changed. The silver lining is, I feel and really believe that music can bring a lot of peace when things feel really unsettled, and it can make you feel calm when life feels chaotic.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I love this album, and I hope that there is something on it that makes you feel those things,” she continued. “I really promise that when everything that’s happening right now passes and calms down, we will bring all of our plans back to life. It’s just not in the timeline that we had pictured. But I love you guys, and I can’t wait to hear what you think about this album. Please stay safe, and I’ll be around on the social medias, so just holler. You have a friend. Album comes out Friday. Stay safe, guys.”

Ballerini also wrote a post further explaining her need to not promote Kelsea this week.

“Unfortunately, due to the current global situation, we aren’t able to do many of the things I had up my sleeve,” Ballerini said in part. “We spent so much time trying to plan the biggest release for this album as possible. I had 21 days of straight travel planned to visit my favorite TV shows and radio stations, and see you guys along the way, but what I care about most is getting this album to you and keeping everyone safe in the process.”

Kelsea, which includes current single “homecoming queen?,” will be out on March 20. It is currently available for pre-order on her website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jamie McCarthy