Kelsea Ballerini Shares New Photo of Romantic Getaway With Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini and her husband, Morgan Evans, are enjoying a brief romantic getaway between dates on her headlining Miss Me More Tour.

Ballerini simply used the raised hands emoji to caption the photo, but previous posts in her Instagram Stories revealed the couple was in Tulum, a beachside town in Mexico, and the same place where Michael Ray proposed to Carly Pearce.

Evans also posted a separate picture of the pair, in front of the water, wishing followers Easter greetings.

“Happy Easter! From us, to you!” Evans captioned the candid shot.

The couple will soon likely have to jet back to the United States, since Ballerini’s next stop on her Miss Me More Tour is on April 25 in Florida. But the couple is getting used to spending time apart, with two busy careers, even though one recent event they spent apart was especially painful.

She’s being inducted into the Grand Ole Opry tonight. I’m beyond proud of her, beyond stoked for her, and absolutely shattered that I can’t be there. Sending all the love back to Nashville tonight as you join the most legendary country artists of all time in the Opry Family! pic.twitter.com/w600YbbquI — Morgan Evans (@Morgan_Evans) April 16, 2019

Their lengthy separations might be a challenge, but Evans insists they find a way to make it work, even while on separate tours.

“Married life’s great,” Evans recently told PopCulture.com. “Really good. This year’s been amazing actually. For some reason, schedule-wise, we’ve both been flat out by something. It lined up to where we’ve been home at the same time. I’ve been able to see a bunch of her shows. She’s been out to see a bunch of mine. Yeah. It’s great.”

The two singers aren’t afraid to share their love for each other on social media, which Evans says isn’t just for show.

“We don’t just do it for Instagram,” Evans promised. “It’s a real thing. It’s an amazing thing. When you find the right person, marriage is the best thing in the world.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond