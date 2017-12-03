Kelsea Ballerini Marries Morgan Evans

Country sensation Kelsea Ballerini is officially a married woman!

The “Unapologetically” singer tied the knot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Saturday, reports PEOPLE.

The 24-year-old said “I do” to fiancé, Morgan Evans in an intimate oceanside ceremony with family and friends. The publication reveals that the two exchanged vows and walked barefoot down the aisle, as Ballerini wore a simple, classic gown with lace details by Berta, Evans wore a suit by Joseph Abboud.

The newlyweds also exchanged rings by David Yurman that sported customized messages engraved inside.

Earlier this fall, Ballerini said she was ready to get married.

“We’re getting close,” Ballerini told PEOPLE. “He has a single to put out. I have an album to put out beforehand, so we’re both very busy, but I think we’re pretty much done. I have the dress. We have the place. We have the plane ticket. We’re ready to go.”

Ballerini was on tour all summer with Lady Antebellum and just released her sophomore country album, while Evans is promoting his first U.S. single, “Kiss Somebody.” Despite all that, she revealed how she didn’t deal with much stress over her wedding day.

“The dress was the easy part. Everything has been easy,” noted Ballerini, who got engaged in December 2016. “I get to marry him.”