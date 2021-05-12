Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown to Co-Host CMT Awards 2021

✖

Country superstars Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown are taking to the stage as the hosts of the 2021 CMT Music Awards, airing Wednesday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT, the network announced Wednesday. This will be Ballerini's first time hosting the CMT Music Awards, but Brown is returning for his second consecutive year after nailing the hosting gig in 2020.

"Kelsea and Kane are two of the brightest, most sought-after stars in country music today and we’re thrilled to welcome them both as hosts of the 2021 CMT Music Awards," CMT producers said in a statement after the big hosting announcement. "This dynamic duo reflects the show’s revitalized energy as live music returns to center stage in a night filled with incredible outdoor performances, cross-genre collaborations and a few surprises!"

Ballerini added in her own statement that she was "so excited" to be hosting the awards with Brown, calling them "so special" because it's the fans who determine who walk away with a win at the end of the ceremony. "Following a year-plus where we have not been able to be with the fans and share music together will make this night even more special," she continued in reference to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I loved getting a chance to host the CMT Music Awards last year and I'm excited to be back this year with Kelsea," Brown added in his personal statement. "The CMT Music Awards are special to me – it’s the first industry award I won and getting on that stage was an amazing feeling. I love that the fans get to have their voices heard as we celebrate the best in country music."

The all-star performers and presenters joining Ballerini and Brown on stage during the ceremony, and fans are still eagerly awaiting to see which of their favorite performers lands a nomination this year. Nominations for the 2021 CMT Music Awards have yet to be released but will be announced Thursday, May 13 at 11 a.m. ET, the same time fans will be able to begin their voting at vote.cmt.com. Voting runs through Tuesday, June 1 at 12 p.m. ET.

The CMT Music Awards air Wednesday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT. The award show will also air as a five-network simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network and TV Land.