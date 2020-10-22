CMT Music Awards 2020: See the Full List of Winners
The 2020 CMT Music Awards were virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there were still plenty of winners, including Carrie Underwood, who took home the night's top prize.
The CMT Music Awards are entirely fan-voted save for a new award this year, the "CMT Equal Play Award," which was given to Jennifer Nettles in its inaugural year to honor her work in supporting and advocating for female artists in country music. There was also a Quarantine Video of the Year category instated for last night's show, because, in the words of Underwood, "2020, man!"
Female Video of the Year
Ashley McBryde - “One Night Standards”
Carrie Underwood - “Drinking Alone”
Gabby Barrett - “I Hope”
Kelsea Ballerini - “homecoming queen?”
Maren Morris - “The Bones”
Miranda Lambert - “Bluebird”
Male Video of the Year
Jason Aldean - “Got What I Got”
Luke Bryan - “One Margarita”
Luke Combs - “Even Though I'm Leaving”
Morgan Wallen - “Chasin' You (Dream Video)”
Sam Hunt - “Hard To Forget”
Thomas Rhett - “Remember You Young”
Group Video of the Year
Lady A - “Champagne Night”
Little Big Town - “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”
Midland - “Cheatin' Songs (Live From the Palomino)”
Old Dominion - “One Man Band”
The Chicks - “Gaslighter”
The Highwomen - “Crowded Table”
Duo Video of the Year
Brothers Osborne - “All Night (Studio Performance)”
Dan + Shay - “I Should Probably Go To Bed”
Florida Georgia Line - “Blessings”
LOCASH - “One Big Country Song”
Maddie & Tae - “Die From A Broken Heart”
Breakthrough Video of the Year
Blanco Brown - “The Git Up”
Caylee Hammack - “Family Tree”
Gabby Barrett - “I Hope”
Ingrid Andress - “More Hearts Than Mine”
Riley Green - “I Wish Grandpas Never Died”
Travis Denning - “After a Few”
Collaborative Video of the Year
Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani - “Nobody But You”
Carly Pearce and Lee Brice - “I Hope You're Happy Now”
Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber - “10,000 Hours”
Kane Brown featuring Nelly - “Cool Again”
Marshmello and Kane Brown - “One Thing Right”
Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi - “Beer Can't Fix”
Quarantine Video of the Year
Big & Rich – “Stay Home”
Brad Paisley – “No I In Beer”
Carly Pearce – “It Won’t Always Be Like This (The Social Distance Sessions)”
Charlie Worsham ft. Billy Justineau, Molly Tuttle, Rachel Loy, Jillian Jacqueline, Tucker Wilson, Stephen Wilson Jr., Leigh Nash, Fancy Hagood, Lucie Silvas, John Osborne & Sadler Vaden – “With A Little Help From My Friends” (Beatles Cover)
Dave Haywood (of Lady A) & Kelli Haywood – “Just Another Day In Quarantine”
Dolly Parton – “When Life Is Good Again”
Granger Smith – “DON’T COUGH ON ME!”
Luke Combs – “Six Feet Apart”
Tenille Townes ft. Abby Anderson, Kassi Ashton, Keelan Donovan, Alex Hall, Adam Hambrick & Caylee Hammack – “Lean On Me” (Bill Withers Cover)
Thomas Rhett ft. Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin & Keith Urban – “Be A Light” (Fan Video)
CMT Performance of the Year
From CMT Artists of the Year: Ashley McBryde - “One Night Standards”
From CMT Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs - “Brand New Man”
From CMT Artists of the Year: Chris Young - “Drowning”
From CMT Crossroads: Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini - “Graveyard”
From CMT Artists of the Year: Sam Hunt - “Fancy”
From CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton - “Tell Me When It's Over”
Video of the Year
Ashley McBryde - “One Night Standards”
Blanco Brown - “The Git Up”
Carrie Underwood - “Drinking Alone”
Dan + Shay - “I Should Probably Go To Bed”
Keith Urban - “Polaroid”
Kelsea Ballerini - “homecoming queen?”
Little Big Town - “Sugar Coat”
Luke Combs - “Beer Never Broke My Heart”
Miranda Lambert - “Bluebird”
Old Dominion - “Some People Do”
Sam Hunt - “Hard To Forget”
Tanya Tucker - “Bring My Flowers Now”
The Chicks -“Gaslighter”
Thomas Rhett - “Remember You Young”