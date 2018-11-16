Kelsea Ballerini ‘Always Finds Something to Celebrate’ With Husband Morgan Evans

The holidays might be fast approaching, but for Kelsea Ballerini, every day is a cause for celebration, as long as she’s with her husband, Morgan Evans.

“We’re both super busy,” Ballerini told PEOPLE. “He’s out on the road killing it for his first record [Things That We Drink To], and he’s been out promoting that. Every time we’re together, we have something to celebrate. We always carve out our time together and protect it. It’s a fun chapter.”

Still, with Thanksgiving and Christmas fast approaching, Ballerini is ready for all the festivities, but especially the food.

“The holidays, to me, are all about the times to wear the turkey pants and eat pumpkin pie,” the svelte star said. “The dessert table is where you will always find me around Thanksgiving.”

The 25-year-old, who recently shot down an online troll who criticized her weight, enjoys eating almost everything, in moderation, a philosophy Evans doesn’t entirely adhere to with her.

“He actually just became vegetarian recently,” Ballerini revealed. “So he cooks a lot of healthy soups and salads. Honestly, whenever I’m home, I just make something else for myself — like chicken and steak and stuff.”

Ballerini and Evans tied the knot on Dec. 2 last year, so between the two major holidays, the two will have something else to celebrate – their first anniversary! But with two busy schedules, the singers will have to cram a lot into one 24-hour period.

“We’re going to take a one-day trip,” Ballerini divulged. “We both have stuff on the day before and the day after so we’re just going to meet somewhere and pack it all into a day and have a date somewhere. It’s going to be cute!”

The Tennessee native has a big 2019 planned as well. Ballerini will start the new year touring with Kelly Clarkson, on Clarkson’s Meaning of Life Tour, and will then headline her own Miss Me More Tour, with Brett Young serving as her opening act.

“I obviously love opening up for some of my favorite artists but when you headline, you get to really create the mood and the atmosphere that people jump into for an hour and a half,” Ballerini explained. “I’ve always loved production, and I’ve always loved getting those songs to translate with as many people as I can. I’m really excited.”

Ballerini, who just wrapped up her run with Keith Urban on his Graffiti U Tour, has already figured out how to stay healthy and rested, even while on the road.

“Usually once a weekend, me and the band find a time where we either decide to go to a local bar or we’ll go set cornhole outside the bus or whatever,” she said. “The other two nights, I just take care of myself. I go to bed, watch a movie and I try to stay healthy.”

A list of all of Ballerini’s upcoming shows can be found at her official website.

