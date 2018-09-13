Kelsea Ballerini Announces Collaboration With The Chainsmokers

New music is coming from Kelsea Ballerini, with the singer announcing a collaboration with DJ and production duo The Chainsmokers.

The song, the name of which has not been revealed, will be released on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

The new Voice coach used Twitter to retweet a message from The Chainsmokers announcing the news, with the guys sharing an image of three skeletons — a female with a blunt bob and two males with arrows piercing their chests.

On her Instagram Story Wednesday, Ballerini wrote that she had something to share along with a skull emoji. She later shared the same image on Instagram along with a red heart.

Based on the Ballerini’s emoji choices and the song’s artwork, it seems the song will include some sort of love and death metaphor, though fans will have to wait until Tuesday to see exactly how things tie together.

The artists had previously teased a potential collaboration on Twitter, starting with a tweet from The Chainsmokers asking, “Kelsea you think they’re ready?”

Ballerini responded with what appear to be potential lyrics from the pair’s team-up, writing, “I’ll tell you a story before it tells itself…” along with a series of emojis.

I’ll tell you a story before it tells itself… 🥂❤️😉 //t.co/FUCUo9K2KM — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) September 4, 2018

It seems the collaboration has been a goal of the 25-year-old’s for some time, as Ballerini used her Instagram story to share a clip of herself at the iHeart Radio Music Awards in March 2017 telling a reporter, “I wanna do a collaboration with The Chainsmokers.”

Although this will be the 25-year-old’s first official foray into the world of pop music, The Chainsmokers aren’t new to working with country artists.

The Chainsmokers previously released “Last Day Alive” with Florida Georgia Line, with that track appearing on The Chainsmokers’ 2017 album Memories…Do Not Open.

For the uninitiated, The Chainsmokers, comprised of Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart, first gained notoriety with their tongue-in-cheek track “Selfie” before rocketing to success with the Halsey-assisted “Closer.”

In addition to her collaboration with The Chainsmokers, Ballerini has also been teasing new music in the form of a deluxe version of her sophomore album, Unapologetically, which was initially released in November 2017. While she hasn’t released too many details about the project, fans can be sure that a deluxe edition, complete with new songs from the star, will be arriving at some point.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz